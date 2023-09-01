How much land does Oprah own in Hawaii? Oprah Winfrey’s Maui land purchases, explained

Following the launch of Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson‘s Maui wildfire relief fund, in which the two celebrities donated $10 million toward the cause and invited others to donate to it, some reactions to what was supposed to be an act of charity have been critical of the pair. Among the criticism, people have also been looking into Winfrey’s real estate holdings on the Hawaiin island.
While the People’s Fund of Maui is reportedly going to go directly into the hands of people affected by the wildfires, the main reason there seemed to be a sour reaction to the announcement was the addition of a call for further donations. What’s more, some people thought the initial $10 million amount was rather low considering the immense wealth of both Johnson and Winfrey.
How much land does Oprah own in Maui?
It was confirmed back in March, way before the wildfires began earlier this month, that Winfrey had purchased roughly 870 acres of land in Maui totaling $6.6 million over several months, according to Maui Now. That is in addition to land she previously purchased decades ago.
Prior Maui land purchases Winfrey made between 2002 and 2005 include 200 acres of coastal property. She also purchased 1,000 acres of ranch land in 2004, which reportedly included an 11-room bed-and-breakfast on 17 acres.
The report went on to explain that “Winfrey has been a part-time Maui resident for many years” and that she has often enjoyed going on hikes and soaking up the fresh air. That has included filming hikes with her friend Gayle King earlier this year.