Margaret Josephs
How old is Margaret from ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’?

The fashion designer and entrepreneur joined the show in 2017.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jun 19, 2024 08:08 am

Margaret Josephs joined the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2017 during its eighth season. She remains a RHONJ cast member, and the show commenced its fourteenth season on May 5, 2024.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur founded and owns the lifestyle brand Macbeth Collection, for whom she also creates products. She founded the company in 1999, quite literally from her kitchen table. It’s now a global success, and her monumental rise in business has earned her the nickname “The Powerhouse in Pigtails.”

Her work has also seen her dabble in acting, as she’s set to appear in the upcoming short Love’s Two Way Mirror. Other media appearances include a 2022 episode of Daily Blast Live and two appearances on Marc MacNamara and Diego Sans’ popular podcast Discretion Advised.

RHONJ fans want to know more about Josephs, including her age, so let’s get into it.

What is Margaret Josephs’ age?

Margaret Josephs was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on April 9, 1967. She is 57 years old at the time of writing this piece.

Born to Hungarian immigrants and raised in Mahopac, New York, Josephs graduated from New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in fashion design. She then worked as a dress designer at Manhattan’s Garment Center before starting her own business.

Her star continues to rise as her army of fans grows. Known on RHONJ for her no-nonsense nature and witty dialogue, Josephs will undoubtedly continue to be one of the show’s highlights well into her 60s.

