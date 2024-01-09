How old is Sami Sheen? Plus, Sami Sheen’s TikTok and Instagram accounts to follow the model

Charlie Sheen's daughter is already making a name for herself. Here's what you should know about Sami Sheen.

Nepotism is still the name of the game in Hollywood, but one fresh up-and-comer has her own business savvy, as well as her famous father, to thank for her rising star.

To be fair, Charlie Sheen‘s daughter, Sami Sheen, didn’t directly follow in her father’s footsteps. She dabbled in acting in her youth, appearing in several known Sheen projects — like Two and a Half Men — but she never really pursued that particular career path. Instead, the young starlet is exploring other revenue streams, still in the spotlight, but far from most family televisions.

What is Sami Sheen known for?

The young Sheen is making a fair living for herself on the content subscription service OnlyFans, which is widely known for offering NSFW content for subscribers. A number of known stars, as well as dedicated models, have made a killing through the site, which allows them to provide racy content to their subscribers with no go-between.

After her work on OnlyFans came to light, Sheen faced accusations of participating in porn. However, she was explicit that her work on OnlyFans does not equal pornography.

We’re not here to judge, and — so long as she’s happy — we’re glad to see Sheen living her best life. She’s collecting up a fan base all her own, far from her father’s somewhat tainted influence, and — particularly considering her young age — we can’t help but be impressed by her entrepreneurial instincts.

Sami Sheen’s age

Sheen is already making a name for herself among a consistently growing fanbase, a fact that’s all the more impressive considering she is only 19 years old. Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, won the genetic lottery early in life, and she’s cashing in on it before most of us properly entered adulthood.

The older of Richards and Sheen’s daughters was born back in March of 2004, and she’s been dabbling in stardom ever since.

Sami Sheen’s Instagram

Fans of Sheen, or those simply looking to follow her rising star, can track her down on Instagram via her account, @samisheen.

You won’t find the same type of content there that she posts to her OnlyFans. However, interested web users can catch a glimpse of the same sensual style that makes the young Sheen so popular.

Sami Sheen’s TikTok

The same can be said of Sheen’s TikTok page, which can be found @samisheen, where the young starlet posts frequent videos participating in trends, dancing, answering follower questions, and generally just enjoying her youth.