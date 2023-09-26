How old is Tiffani Thiessen?

Nostalgia is the name of the game, these days, as programs like Stranger Things and That ’90s Show lean on recollections of our youth to pull us in.

It’s working, too, if the popularity of a slew of remakes, revisitings, and sentimental returns are observed. Barbie might be a 2023 film through and through, but it relies on those childhood days spent mutilating our favorite Barbie dolls. No one discovered an insidious plot in their own hometowns, but the outfits, music, and tone of Stranger Things still makes all of us — even those born after the ’80s — pine for different times.

Saved by the Bell‘s revival didn’t fare well, but the early ’90s series it was based around still triggers a longing for those easy, youthful days that lingers with today’s audience. Plenty of us were in our early adolescence — or yet to be born — when the NBC series was actually on the air, but an enduring spate of reruns, paired with the persisting popularity of the show’s stars, have given Saved by the Bell prominence far past its shelf live.

Stars like Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski in the sitcom. She’s maintained popularity over the years as a less noticeable — but no less talented — star, and the release of her cookbook has Thiessen back on fans’ minds. The cookbook itself is a great fit for anyone cooking on a budget, but its release sparked a completely different avenue of interest, as Thiessen’s fans gushed over just how young she looks. For a ’90s star, she certainly has aged well, but Thiessen’s actually a fair bit older than she appears.

Tiffani Thiessen’s age

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Gourmet Garden

Tiffani Thiessen is no octogenarian, by any means, but her presence as a standout ’90s star puts a clear boundary on her age. She appears, in recent photos, to be in her mid to late 30s, but she simply can’t be. She was a teenage heartthrob 30 years ago, it just doesn’t make sense.

That’s because, despite her youthful appearance, Thiessen is actually pushing 50. She’ll ring in the milestone birthday next January, and look damn good while doing so. We’ll all just have to gush over her enduring good looks from afar, and hope against hope that Father Time treats us all with a similarly gentle hand.