In early June, Tony Evans resurfaced in the media due to his sudden decision to step down as the senior pastor of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas. Following the event, people started taking his family under the scope.

The official reasoning behind Evans’ decision was a mysterious “sin,” one that he didn’t want to share details about. However, he claimed it wasn’t a crime, and after discussions with older elders and family, including his wife, he decided to step back and atone for his actions.

There are multiple theories as to what is the sin that Evans committed. In the end, if you decide to let go of the role you served for almost 50 years, it must be a pretty big one, doesn’t it? While we’ll leave internet investigators to their work, let’s answer one burning question that has been popping following the event — how old is Evans’ wife, Carla Crummie?

How old is Tony Evans’ New Wife, Carla Crummie?

Evans was married to Lois Irene Evans for 49 years. She died in 2019 due to biliary cancer, leaving Evans as a widower. Four years later, however, he found a new wife, Carla Crummie, with whom he’s been ever since. Crummie stumbled upon a similar fate, losing her husband in January 2020.

Crummie is a Christian therapy counselor and psychotherapist, 21 years younger than Evans, since she was born in 1970. The former senior pastor of Dallas’ megachurch was born in 1949. Like Evans’ sins, how they met remains a complete mystery, though we can expect their shared healing and grieving journey was probably a major part of it. They revealed their relationship in September last year. Three months later, they got married, and announced their new marriage to the world.

Their marriage, however, divided some of Evans’ followers. While many greeted it with love, there also were some angry Christians who didn’t like it. Just look at the comments on Instagram. But is there really any reason to be mad about this? In the end, the marriage oath claims “till death do us part,” so their relationship shouldn’t even be against god, right? Although a 21-year-old difference is hard to overcome, I guess I wouldn’t pay much attention to it if I was over 50.

