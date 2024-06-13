Tony Evans and his wife posing for a Christmas picture.
Images via Tony Evans' Instagram.
Category:
Celebrities

How Old Is Tony Evans’ New Wife?

There's a major difference.
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 11:19 am

In early June, Tony Evans resurfaced in the media due to his sudden decision to step down as the senior pastor of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas. Following the event, people started taking his family under the scope.

Recommended Videos

The official reasoning behind Evans’ decision was a mysterious “sin,” one that he didn’t want to share details about. However, he claimed it wasn’t a crime, and after discussions with older elders and family, including his wife, he decided to step back and atone for his actions.

There are multiple theories as to what is the sin that Evans committed. In the end, if you decide to let go of the role you served for almost 50 years, it must be a pretty big one, doesn’t it? While we’ll leave internet investigators to their work, let’s answer one burning question that has been popping following the event — how old is Evans’ wife, Carla Crummie?

How old is Tony Evans’ New Wife, Carla Crummie?

Evans was married to Lois Irene Evans for 49 years. She died in 2019 due to biliary cancer, leaving Evans as a widower. Four years later, however, he found a new wife, Carla Crummie, with whom he’s been ever since. Crummie stumbled upon a similar fate, losing her husband in January 2020.

Crummie is a Christian therapy counselor and psychotherapist, 21 years younger than Evans, since she was born in 1970. The former senior pastor of Dallas’ megachurch was born in 1949. Like Evans’ sins, how they met remains a complete mystery, though we can expect their shared healing and grieving journey was probably a major part of it. They revealed their relationship in September last year. Three months later, they got married, and announced their new marriage to the world.

Their marriage, however, divided some of Evans’ followers. While many greeted it with love, there also were some angry Christians who didn’t like it. Just look at the comments on Instagram. But is there really any reason to be mad about this? In the end, the marriage oath claims “till death do us part,” so their relationship shouldn’t even be against god, right? Although a 21-year-old difference is hard to overcome, I guess I wouldn’t pay much attention to it if I was over 50.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article BTS’ Jin has been out of the military for less than 24h and is already hugging 1k fans, dancing to ‘Seven’, and performing ‘Super Tuna’
Screengrabs of Jin riding a bicycle, hugging a fan and eating some sushi during BTS Festa 2024.
Screengrabs of Jin riding a bicycle, hugging a fan and eating some sushi during BTS Festa 2024.
Screengrabs of Jin riding a bicycle, hugging a fan and eating some sushi during BTS Festa 2024.
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
Music
Music
BTS’ Jin has been out of the military for less than 24h and is already hugging 1k fans, dancing to ‘Seven’, and performing ‘Super Tuna’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘He can’t take it anymore’: Meghan Markle left ‘worried’ for her husband after Prince Harry has severe reaction to latest Royal rejection
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Lagos airport for Official State Welcome on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Lagos airport for Official State Welcome on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Lagos airport for Official State Welcome on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘He can’t take it anymore’: Meghan Markle left ‘worried’ for her husband after Prince Harry has severe reaction to latest Royal rejection
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to OG ‘American Idol’ judge Randy Jackson?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
TV
TV
What happened to OG ‘American Idol’ judge Randy Jackson?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Matty Healy’s dating history from Taylor Swift, to FKA Twigs, Halsey, and Gabbriette Bechtel
Matty Healy in The 1975's music video "Girls" with two women kissing his cheeks
Matty Healy in The 1975's music video "Girls" with two women kissing his cheeks
Matty Healy in The 1975's music video "Girls" with two women kissing his cheeks
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Matty Healy’s dating history from Taylor Swift, to FKA Twigs, Halsey, and Gabbriette Bechtel
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article BTS’ Jin has been out of the military for less than 24h and is already hugging 1k fans, dancing to ‘Seven’, and performing ‘Super Tuna’
Screengrabs of Jin riding a bicycle, hugging a fan and eating some sushi during BTS Festa 2024.
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Events
Events
Music
Music
BTS’ Jin has been out of the military for less than 24h and is already hugging 1k fans, dancing to ‘Seven’, and performing ‘Super Tuna’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘He can’t take it anymore’: Meghan Markle left ‘worried’ for her husband after Prince Harry has severe reaction to latest Royal rejection
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Lagos airport for Official State Welcome on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘He can’t take it anymore’: Meghan Markle left ‘worried’ for her husband after Prince Harry has severe reaction to latest Royal rejection
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to OG ‘American Idol’ judge Randy Jackson?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
TV
TV
What happened to OG ‘American Idol’ judge Randy Jackson?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Matty Healy’s dating history from Taylor Swift, to FKA Twigs, Halsey, and Gabbriette Bechtel
Matty Healy in The 1975's music video "Girls" with two women kissing his cheeks
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Matty Healy’s dating history from Taylor Swift, to FKA Twigs, Halsey, and Gabbriette Bechtel
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’
Ryan Reynolds
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Here’s how Whoopi Goldberg reacted to Ryan Reynolds crashing ‘The View’
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 12, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Ever since he was a kid, Mateusz Miter adored movies, video games, and telling stories. Now as a Staff Writer at Dot Esports and Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered, he gets to do it all. In 2023, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and social communication at University of Wroclaw. In his free time, he can be found in cinema, enjoying games, watching soccer, or trying his luck in a new sport. When asked, he'd instantly point to Fallout: New Vegas as his favorite game ever, with Lord of the Rings and Zodiac taking that spot in terms of films.