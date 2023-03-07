How old is Tyga?

Tyga’s presence in the cultural zeitgeist has come in waves over the last decade or so since the days of one of his most popular singles, “Rack City.” His 2015 album The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty was something of a critical bomb, before his resurgence back into the charts with his single “Taste” in 2018.

Besides a short stint on The Masked Singer, Tyga’s popularity has once again troughed, with the artist being unable to recapture the highs of “Taste.” However, some titillating rumors about his dating life have recently sprung the rapper back into the spotlight.

Some pictures of Tyga and Avril Lavigne locking lips at a party during Paris Fashion Week have been recently making the rounds (initially reported on by TMZ), all but confirming that the pair are dating, and in the process, making our minds swirl about a weird hip hop/alternative rock collaboration between the pair.

Of course, Avril Lavigne’s popularity peaked in the 2000s while Tyga had his time in the sun in the 2010s, which begs questions about their age gap. It turns out, it’s not as ludicrous as it may seem – we’re here to fill you in.

Tyga’s age explained



Photo via Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Tyga was born on Nov. 19, 1989, making the rapper 33 years old. Lavigne, meanwhile, was born on Sep. 27, 1984, and is 38 years of age. Certainly not a Leonardo DiCaprio-esque age gap bordering (or flat-out crossing into) creepy.

In the past, Tyga has reportedly dated the likes of Iggy Azalea and Kylie Jenner, among others. Los Angeles court documents revealed he was once married to Jordan Craig. In 2012, Tyga and model Blac Chyna welcomed their son King Cairo Stevenson into the world, before splitting up in 2014.