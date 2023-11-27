How tall is Arnold Schwarzenegger?

In the last century, Hollywood has brought many iconic action stars to prominence that went on to become the most quotable household names. From Sylvester Stallone to Jason Statham and Bruce Willis, the names are known worldwide. However, there is one name that has stood the test of time and may well stand above all of the others – Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He has truly become larger than life, but a question does linger; how large (or in this case, tall) is he, exactly?

Who is Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Austrian bodybuilder-turned-Hollywood hero arrived on the scene in the 1970s, making his debut in Hercules in New York. He’d hustle his way through that decade and then go on to absolutely explode in the 80s with iconic roles in The Terminator and Predator. Schwarzenegger rose to prominence in what seemed like an instant and has since enjoyed an extensive career in showbusiness, and two terms as Governor of California in the ‘00s.

The action star hasn’t slowed down, either, having recently made his television debut in Netflix’s FUBAR, and is now the center of a documentary on the streaming service titled Arnold. Schwarzenegger will forever be immortalized through his films and one-liners, even if he’s had a controversial moment or two over the years.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s height explained

Photo via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

While Schwarzenegger’s height has been something of a contentious talking point in the past, it is commonly understood that the actor’s height hovers around the 6-foot (182 cm) mark. His height has seemed to fluctuate up and down as he has aged and his muscle mass changed.

The most recent update to his Celeb Heights profile has the actor standing at 5 feet and 11 inches (180 cm). A profile of Schwarzenegger’s physique documented by Physical Culture Study revealed that during his bodybuilding heyday, he had gotten as tall as 6 feet and 1 inch.