Who is Seargeoh Stallone? Sylvester Stallone’s son and where you’ve seen him

Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone has achieved another milestone after his breakthrough performance in Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King as mafia leader Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi. The actor is known for starring in numerous films and television series that went on to achieve the status of Hollywood blockbusters such as Escape, Rock, and Rambo, to name a few.

The actor has impressed his fans over many years with his brilliant performance and screen presence. Unlike his smooth and successful career, his personal and familial life has been tumultuous mostly due to his multiple marriages and the loss of his eldest son, Sage, who died of a heart attack in 2012.

A discussion of Sylvester’s family life struggles would be incomplete without the mention of his younger son Seargeoh Sylvester. Let’s shine some light on the same and get to know more about him.

What do we know about Seargeoh Stallone?

Image via YouTube

Seargeoh was born in 1979 to Sylvester Stallone and his first wife Sasha Czack. Presently, he is 43 years old and has three half-sisters from his father’s side, Sophia Rose Stallone, Sistine Rose Stallone, and Scarlet Rose Stallone. They are the daughters of Stallone and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin. He also has two nephews, Frank and Dante. Unfortunately, Seargeoh had to undergo his share of struggles after he was diagnosed with autism at the age of three in 1982.

At the time, his parents began to notice his lack of communication and socialization skills which wasn’t considered normal for children of his age. This was a highly concerning matter and both Stallone and Sasha took every measure to find a cure for their son’s problem. They sought assistance at the National Society for Children and Adults with Autism where they set up a research fund to find a suitable and permanent solution to the disability.

Despite the strenuous efforts, Seargeoh failed to completely recover. It was in the middle of this battle when Seargeoh’s parents got divorced in 1985 and his father tied the knot with Brigitte Nielsen the same year. During this time, his mother took care of him and she was going through his first stages of therapy, which continued for several years after which he was enrolled at a school for learning disabilities in Pasadena, California.

Speaking on this subject, Sasha expressed the pain and the burden of responsibility with which she was assigned. She said, “I knew that Sly couldn’t get as involved because of his work,” says Sasha. “We do what we have to do. So, I just said, ‘Give me the money, and I’ll take care of it.” Later, his father insisted on him staying with the family and engaging in homeschooling, which bore positive results by the time he turned ten — when his speech and social skills comparatively improved.

Unlike his father and elder brother, Seargeoh’s condition did not permit him to establish his mark in the Industry. However, he made a small appearance in 1979 in the sports drama film Rocky II where he played Rocky Balboa Jr., the infant son of Rocky (starring his father) and Adriane Balboa.

The film was directed by Sylvester Stallone and produced by Robert Chertoff and Irwin Winkler. In 1982, he also appeared alongside his mom, dad, and brother on the cover of a magazine. Seargeoh did not make any media appearances after that, nor did he star in any film. At present, he is residing with his family in the cozy and sprawling La Quinta mansion. Reports state that he lives with his mother, but it is not confirmed yet. There has been no information revealed about his whereabouts or dating life yet.

Eventhough Seargeoh is living a comfortable, secluded life, we hope to see him more on screen and in upcoming projects.