‘Tulsa King’ release date and cast

Tulsa King is one of the year’s most anticipated shows, with many predicting that it will be a late contender for show of the year. If you’re keen to learn more about Tulsa King before it hits screens, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

What is Tulsa King about?

Tulsa King follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a high-ranking mafia member from New York. After being arrested and spending 25 years in prison, Dwight is exiled to Tulsa with his old mob entrusting him with the task of setting up a new operation there. Dwight, not fully trusting his old crew, opts to recruit and set up a whole new organization in the area. Despite his experience, Dwight soon learns that Tulsa isn’t New York.

Who is appearing in Tulsa King?

One of the most fascinating things about Tulsa King is its cast and crew. Notably, the series is written by Taylor Sheridan, the man behind 2015’s Sicario and the co-creator of the popular TV show Yellowstone, meaning he has plenty of experience with crime dramas.

The lead role of Dwight “The General” Manfredi will be played by Hollywood legend and Rocky star Sylvester Stallone. He will be joined by several notable names, including Dana Delany (The Comedians, Kidnapped, Desperate Housewives) in the role of Margaret, and Garrett Hedlund (Friday Night Lights, Modern Love, Tron: Legacy,) as retired bull rider Mitch Keller. The part of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agent Stacy Beale will be taken up by Andrea Savage, who viewers will know for her roles in Sleeping with Other People, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, and Step Brothers.

On top of this, the cast will also feature Max Casella (Vinyl, Doogie Howser, M.D.), who plays Armand Truisi, Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi who will be played by Domenick Lombardozzi (The King of Staten Island, The Irishman), and Vincent Piazza (Pacific Rim: The Black) will play Vince Antonacci. Robert Walker Branchaud (Hawkeye,) and Nick Cenatiempo (The Irishman) will also appear.

When does Tulsa King premiere?

Tulsa King is a Paramount Plus exclusive and is likely to be one of the platform’s biggest draws. The first two episodes will launch on the service on November 13 2022. Those who want to watch the first two episodes without subscribing to Paramount Plus have a second option, however.

The first two episodes will be broadcast on the Paramount Network. The first episode will be shown on November 13, right after the season five premiere of Yellowstone. The second episode will be shown on November 20, after that week’s episode of Yellowstone. After this, interested viewers must sign up for Paramount Plus to enjoy the rest.