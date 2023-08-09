Netflix dusts off Arnold Schwarzenegger and turns him into a barista to pass the action hero baton to Gal Gadot

You’ve got to hand it to Netflix for making the most of its nascent partnership with Arnold Schwarzenegger, seeing as the action icon has been everywhere you look for the last few months whenever the streaming service needs to add a little extra sheen to the promotion of its latest explosive project.

As well as steering his own TV series FUBAR to monstrous viewing figures in the face of the overwhelming consensus that he was the sole reason for watching an otherwise remarkably forgettable show, a rapid-fire season 2 renewal also saw him ceremonially anointed as the platform’s Chief Action Officer.

He’s already used that title to endorse Chris Hemsworth and Extraction 2, and he’s back at it again after serving coffee to Gal Gadot right before the Wonder Woman star’s Heart of Stone makes its way to the content library this coming Friday.

Our Chief Action Officer is looking to make sure everything at Netflix is action-packed.



Gal Gadot is just looking for a cup of coffee. pic.twitter.com/mS0Kc8xGHP — Netflix (@netflix) August 8, 2023

Of course, Arnold is no stranger to these passing of the torch moments, having made a fleeting cameo 20 years ago in The Rundown where he told a certain Dwayne Johnson to “have fun,” right before The Rock bulldozed his way through an army of hulking henchmen.

Playing the Schwarzenegger card too often does run the risk of getting stale the longer it continues, though, but the Terminator legend is evidently having a blast popping up at unexpectedly random times to further his association with not just Netflix, but the current generation of action heroes carrying on the inimitable impression he left behind during his glory days.