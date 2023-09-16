How tall is Hugh Jackman?

In light of news that 54-year-old song and dance man Hugh Jackman and his wife would be separating after 27 years of marriage, the public’s speculation has turned to all things related to the X-Men franchise and erstwhile Van Helsing. Questions have began to bubble up about his personal life, his career trajectory, and, perhaps most damningly, his height.

And while many of these questions will likely go unanswered, there’s one thing that we here at WGTC are now prepared to confirm: Hugh Jackman is 6’3.

His substantial size was one of a seemingly endless list of complaints that preemptively-frustrated comic book fans had about Jackman in the days leading up to 2000’s X-Men. Wolverine, the character that would define much of the performer’s career as he returned to it time and time again over the next quarter of a century, was traditionally portrayed as standing a full foot shorter than Jackman at 5’3. Outrage turned to grumbling acceptance as viewers came to accept the 75-inch Australian as the best and only actor to play the 63-inch Canadian.

Meanwhile, P.T. Barnum, a wildly fictionalized version of whom Jackman played in the hit 2017 musical The Greatest Showman, was reported to be anywhere between 5’10 and 6’2, making Jackman’s height one of the most true-to-life aspects of Barnum’s portrayal in the movie. To date, the greatest height differential between Jackman and a character that he portrayed — and this is true — came in 2006 with Flushed Away, in which he played a four-inch-long rat.