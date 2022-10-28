How tall is Jason Momoa?

Jason Momoa is one of the more popular figures in Hollywood at the moment, with his influence boasting several high-profile projects.

The Game of Thrones alum is currently involved in a handful of excellent up-and-coming releases, fresh off the conclusion of his Apple TV series See. He’s got his fingers in the Fast and Furious franchise, with appearances in two upcoming entries in the series, as well as the second Aquaman flick and a fantasy adventure flick slated for release on Netflix later this year.

Momoa persists as one of far too few unproblematic — so far, at least — superhero figures, and despite the less-than-enthusiastic response to the DC universe as a whole, his contributions are counted as some of the best. His name once again garnered headlines recently; not due to a new film project, but due instead to a display of his derriere. The image even sparked a debate about racism, proving how central Momoa is to conversations on a massive range of topics.

With his exposed underside fresh on fans’ minds, Momoa love is back in full force, and we’re leaning into the hype by taking a look at the height that helps boost the actor’s impressive presence.

Jason Momoa’s height

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Image

No one expects someone of Momoa’s impressive build to be overly short, but his height may still surprise some viewers. He absolutely towered over Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, but it seems far less impressive when the actress’ diminutive 5’2’’ height is considered.

As it turns out, the seemingly-massive height difference between Clarke and Momoa is entirely accurate. The Native Hawaiian absolutely towers over most of his cast-mates, as it turns out, not just the relatively-short Clarke. The actor is a full 6 foot 4 inches tall, beating out a number of his fellow Game of Thrones actors, as well as the majority of people in his current projects.