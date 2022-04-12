The longtime action-packed vehicular-centered film franchise Fast & Furious is set to return in 2023 with the tenth installment, Fast & Furious 10. The star of the franchise, Vin Diesel, recently took to Instagram to announce that Brie Larson will be joining the tenth film, while a feud between Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is keeping the latter away from the franchise.

With these announcements and the accompanying drama, fans are wondering just who will be in Fast & Furious 10. Let’s take a look at all of the cast and characters that have been confirmed for the film thus far.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

The star of the franchise and main cheerleader, Vin Diesel will of course be reprising his role as the head of the family, Dominic Toretto. In fact, other than the Dwayne Johnson-led spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the only film in the series in which Vin Diesel did not make an appearance was the second film, 2 Fast 2 Furious. When he isn’t pumping out Fast & Furious films, the actor is voicing the cute tree-like character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Groot, who will soon have his own show on Disney Plus called I Am Groot.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Michelle Rodriguez will be returning for the tenth installment of the franchise as Letty Ortiz. Rodriguez has reprised her role in every mainline entry in the series since returning in Fast & Furious 6 after her apparent death earlier in the series. Rodriguez has appeared in most of the films, with Fast & Furious 10 being her seventh foray into the world of fast cars and even faster action sequences. It has also been rumored that her character will be one of the leads of the rumored all-female spin-off of Fast & Furious.

Sung Kang as Han

The beloved character Han, played by Sung Kang, is confirmed to be in Fast & Furious 10. The character returned in Fast & Furious 9 after it was revealed that he was not really killed in an explosion in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Kang will be appearing in the upcoming Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi as the fifth brother in the Inquisitorius. Kang having a role in a Star Wars project is quite funny, as Han’s alias in some of the Fast & Furious films is Han Seoul-Oh, pronounced like the Star Wars smuggler Han Solo, famously played by Harrison Ford.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Tyrese Gibson will be returning in the tenth entry as his Fast & Furious character Roman Pearce. Roman was introduced in 2 Fast 2 Furious and has been in every film since Fast Five. The actor was most recently seen in the film Morbius, which received a negative critical response and has recently taken a dive at the box office. Interestingly, his character in Morbius had a bionic arm in the trailers, making the character look like something of a superhero, but the arm wasn’t used in the film and his character ended up having little to do. With any luck, his return as Roman will be much more visually simulating.

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Ludacris has been in every entry in the franchise since Fast Five, first appearing in 2 Fast 2 Furious. This will be his seventh Fast & Furious film in the role of Tej. Ludacris is of course best known for his rap career, which has earned him three Grammy Awards. His other roles on screen include the 2004 Best Picture winner Crash and the 2009 film Gamer, in which he played Anthony and Brother, respectively.

Jason Momoa

The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10 pic.twitter.com/BsMGE6mCXD — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) January 28, 2022

Jason Momoa was announced to be joining the cast of Fast & Furious 10, but it is currently unknown who he will be playing. However, if you look at the history of the films through the lens of their villains, Momoa certainly fits the mold, so if the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star were to be playing the villain in Fast & Furious 10, it would not be surprising. Momoa recently hinted at this, insinuating that the character might be somewhat villainous and would be working with Charlize Theron’s character, who as of now is not confirmed for the film.

Brie Larson

It was recently announced that Brie Larson would be joining the franchise in Fast & Furious 10. As mentioned earlier, her casting was announced by Vin Diesel himself in an Instagram post, though it remains unclear who the Captain Marvel star will be playing. Larson has recently not been a friend of the internet, coming under fire on Twitter for changing her profile picture to an NFT she bought. Unless the actress has a role in the upcoming Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, her next time playing Captain Marvel will be in The Marvels, which is scheduled for a 2023 release.

Daniela Melchior

The breakout star of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Daniela Melchior ⏤ who played Ratcatcher 2 ⏤ has also been cast in Fast & Furious 10. Just like Momoa, it is currently unknown who Melchior will be playing. The Suicide Squad marked the first English-speaking film for the Portuguese actress and she absolutely stole the show as the rat-controlling villain. Interestingly, she provided the Portuguese dub for Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, meaning that she has technically already been in both a Marvel and DC role quite early in her career.

Who else will be in the film?

Of course, these are just the characters that have been confirmed. There are many others who have appeared in the Fast franchise who will most likely be returning in Fast & Furious 10. As this is planned to be the first of a two-part end to the franchise, it would be odd to leave out some of the cast and characters who have populated the films in the past.

For example, Jordana Brewster will most likely be reprising her role as Mia Toretto, one of the main characters of the franchise. It is also very likely that Jason Statham will be returning as Deckard Shaw, as the character appears in the Fast & Furious 9 post-credits scene.

Fast & Furious 9 also featured many characters who might return for the tenth entry, including Charlize Theron as Cipher, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell (the protagonist of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift), Shad Moss as Twinkie, Cardi B as Leysa, and Anna Sawai as Elle. Any or all of these characters could feasibly return in the next installment.

It is also worth mentioning that just as Han came back from the dead, there have been rumors of Gisele, Gal Gadot’s character from Fast & Furious, coming back as well. That has not been confirmed, but because Han survived, the Wonder Woman star returning would not be too far-fetched of an idea. Eva Mendes, who played Monica Fuentes, might also be making a return after first appearing in 2 Fast 2 Furious and returning for a small cameo in Fast Five.

The final two films in the Fast & Furious franchise might end up boasting the biggest casts the franchise has ever had. We’ll find out if that’s true of the penultimate film when Fast & Furious 10 releases in theaters in 2023.