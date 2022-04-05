Jason Momoa shares first details on his ‘Fast & Furious 10’ villain

Dwayne Johnson may have definitively ruled himself out of a return when he blasted Vin Diesel’s transparent attempts to facilitate a comeback, but Fast & Furious 10 didn’t waste any time in recruiting another tall, jacked, handsome, and charismatic movie star that spent part of their childhood in Hawaii.

Jason Momoa was the first major addition to the ensemble, with the Aquaman star set to face off against Dominic Toretto and the family as the penultimate installment’s big bad. History has shown that most of the recent Fast Saga villains end up teaming with the heroes eventually, meaning there’s still a chance his mystery character could wind up on the side of good by the time Justin Lin draws the massive franchise to a close.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa shared the first details on his antagonist without diving too far into specifics, although he sounds thrilled to be working with Diesel and fellow series regular Charlize Theron.

“He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood. I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never – I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I’m really excited about. She’s amazing Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast – most of the cast. I’m sure that’s why they hired me. But yeah, I’m excited I’m working with Vin. I’m excited I’m working with Charlize.”

Production on Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled to begin imminently ahead of a May 2023 release date, and we can’t wait to see what Momoa brings to the table as the property’s latest notable A-list guest star.