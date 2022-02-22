‘Fast & Furious 10’ set to rev into production in April

Vin Diesel’s transparent ploy to lure Dwayne Johnson back into the Fast & Furious family may have failed when the longtime Luke Hobbs criticized his former co-star for bringing up both his own family and Paul Walker in an attempt to coax him out of self-imposed exile, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the fanbase one bit.

The tenth and eleventh installments in the blockbuster franchise are shooting back-to-back to tie off the story of Dominic Toretto and his crew’s preposterous string of globetrotting escapades, and the gang will have been living life a quarter mile at a time for 23 years by the time the grand finale hits theaters in 2024.

That doesn’t mean the end of the overall Fast Saga by any stretch, though, with Johnson continuing to develop a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, while a handful of additional spinoffs remain in active development. As per Murphy’s Multiverse, it looks as if the start of shooting was delayed following Diesel’s social media tease last month, with production set to kick into high gear in April.

The report outlines that Fast & Furious 10 is seeking twin boys aged between seven and nine to play key roles in the story. Based on how the mythology has operated thus far, there’s a distinct possibility the siblings will have some kind of connection to one of the major players that’s never been mentioned before, with Jason Momoa the only newcomer confirmed thus far.