Jason Momoa confirms he’ll be the villain of ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Even though production is scheduled to begin imminently, Jason Momoa remains the only new face announced for Fast & Furious 10 so far.

Even then, the concluding two chapters in the series are set to shoot back-to-back and he hasn’t been confirmed for the 11th installment as of yet, so he might not even make it out of the next one alive.

While fans were hyped about the Aquaman star joining the family, questions lingered as to whether he’d be a friend of foe to Dominic Toretto and the crew. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere of The Batman, Momoa revealed he’d be playing the bad guy.

“I’m gonna go do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun. Do something, small, independent over in London. It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!”

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































Click to zoom

Any self-respecting Fast & Furious villain needs to grease themselves up and go toe-to-toe with Vin Diesel at one stage or another, so we can expect Momoa to end up throwing down with The Fast Saga‘s patriarch.

On top of that, his experience dealing in effects-driven epics means he’ll surely be given a set piece or two that throws caution to the wind and ignores the laws of physics and gravity that highlights his natural charm and charisma.

Fast & Furious 10 comes to theaters in May 2023, so it won’t be too long before the inevitable deluge of set photos begin making their way online to reveal the cast, characters, and cars set to feature.