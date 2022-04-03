‘Morbius’ fans left wondering what happened to Tyrese’s bionic arm

It’s become blatantly obvious that Sony has spent the 21 months Morbius was sitting on the shelf trying to figure out a method of hammering the project into shape, which has only left people wondering how bad it must have been originally.

An incredible amount of footage seen in the promotional footage dating back two years is nowhere to be found in the final cut that hit theaters this past Friday, with even director Daniel Espinosa admitting he’s got no idea why a mural of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man was placed in the background of the first trailer.

One notable absentee is the bionic arm sported by Tyrese Gibson’s Agent Stroud, which is omitted completely from Morbius, bar a solitary mention of the titular vampire’s synthetic blood saving his life after an injury on the battlefield. As you can see below, fans are baffled by an entire subplot being forcibly removed from the film.

Honestly there was so much cut from this movie. @sony is on their way to becoming the next WB. Tyrese had no point because they cut out the parts with the super arm thing. The vulture scene difference in the trailer vs the movie makes no sense. The tobey poster wasn't in there.. — KS (@KobeSpurlock) April 3, 2022

For example, and this is not a SPOILER



but like, we NEVER see Tyrese's arm.

I'll revisit this later to talk about Tyrese character.



WE NEVER SEE THIS SCENE OR THIS ARM#Morbius pic.twitter.com/cBxj4rpvYq — Alex Auguste (@IAmAlexAuguste) April 3, 2022

Heard Tyrese Gibson talking about how his character had a robotic arm, and was suppose to do stuff…

Wish I saw that movie, he basically wasn't even in this movie. — Vinny Sarconi (@ViconiShow) April 3, 2022

Wait tyrese has a special arm??? Didn’t even notice this yesterday lol https://t.co/auJSef2vuE — Drew TheThemeParkDude (@DrewTheDude123) April 2, 2022

Tyrese has a cyborg arm and NEVER USES IT — Carnage the Red Pope (@colonelnemo) April 2, 2022

There must be a very different cut. Especially as Tyrese Gibson’s incredible cybernetic arm – which was mentioned a fair bit in press for the movie – ended up doing fuck all. — Justplainandy (@justplainandy) April 2, 2022

Alright, to the people that have seen #Morbius (not too many of you, I know), I have a question…



What does Tyrese Gibson's character do with that cybernetic arm? Like, WHAT does it do? — Consistently Broke (@Gustavo16070184) April 2, 2022

my favorite character in Morbius was Tyrese, who has a some sort of metal arm in the trailers, but for some reason was either hidden or CGI’d back to a normal arm in the actual movie, but he still stands around and presents himself as if he has a metal arm — Ethan Williams (@EJWilliams64) April 1, 2022

If you give a character in a Marvel adaptation a bionic arm, then you’d have expected the enhanced appendage to play at least a small part in even a single action sequence. Instead, it’s been wiped from Morbius entirely, which in turn leaves Tyrese with very little to do other than occasionally point his gun and generate excruciating banter with the similarly-wasted Al Madrigal as his partner Agent Rodriguez.

Once the dust has settled, an in-depth autopsy is going to be performed on what went wrong with Morbius, and the omission of a bionic FBI agent will surely be one of the first ports of call.