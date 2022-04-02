Fans are intrigued by a clip that appears in the trailer for Morbius but not in the film.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, director Daniel Espinosa was asked to shed some light on the significance of the deleted scene in the Spider-Man spin-off that shows Jared Leto’s title hero walking past a mural of the web-slinger with the word ‘murderer’ spray-painted over it.

There has been some speculation about whether or not the clip is an Easter Egg for future film projects in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. However, fans who were planning to view the scene in the context of the film and investigate further will have their hopes dashed because the clip didn’t make the final cut!

Espinosa is coy about the significance of the scene, explaining:

“That image is only in the trailer. So for me, as a director, I only do the movie. I, as a fan, have several kinds of opinions and thoughts about that. But since I didn’t put it there, because it’s not in the movie, and I didn’t put it in the trailer either. (So) if I said something about what I think it is, it would be as a fan. But because I’m the director, I would be accused of knowing something. Which I don’t, you know? If I knew something, I could tell you. (But) it’s not mine. It’s not from my idea, you know? I would love to be honest and responsible, but I can’t, because it’s not mine.”

Nevertheless, Espinosa never spoke explicitly about why he filmed the scene in the first place or what it might mean to future offerings from Sony’s own Marvel franchise. He was also careful not to specifically address CinemaBlend‘s previous hypothesis about the scene being connected to the storyline from Spider-Man: Far From Home of Peter Parker being framed for the murder of Mysterio and exposed as the friendly neighborhood superhero.

Morbius chronicles the downfall of biochemist Michael Morbius as his experiment to find a cure for his rare blood disease goes awry. Jared Leto stars in the lead role alongside also Adrian Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius is in theaters now.