Michelle Rodriguez Reportedly Getting Her Own Fast & Furious Spinoff

The Fast Saga may be drawing to a close with the tenth and eleventh installments in the main timeline, as director Justin Lin has confirmed that F9 will kick off one final trilogy for Dominic Toretto and the crew, but the Fast & Furious franchise is far from over.

The brand has hauled in almost $5.9 billion at the box office for Universal, and the studio are hardly going to send such a lucrative cash cow out to pasture, especially after the first spinoff earned over $750 million, although Hobbs & Shaw did have the benefit of proven stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the lead roles.

There are any number of potential ways to keep telling stories in the Fast & Furious universe that don’t involve the core crew, and a new rumor claims that one future project is going to be a solo film for Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty. There’s not much additional information made available, though, other than that it’ll be titled Letty, with Vin Diesel set to produce and a script reportedly coming from Captain Marvel‘s Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Sierra Burgess is a Loser‘s Lindsey Beer.

However, those two writers were previously confirmed by Diesel well over a year ago to be involved in the all-female spinoff that’s in the works alongside Guardians of the Galaxy scribe Nicola Perlman, so it’s unclear if this is the same project or something else entirely.

Either way, any female-orientated Fast & Furious movie is virtually guaranteed to give the actress top billing considering her 20 years as part of the series, but we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s more of a solo outing or an ensemble-based adventure like the rest of the franchise’s output has been.