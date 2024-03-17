How tall is Joe Manganiello?

Actor and reality television host Joe Manganiello is known as an action, alpha-male type personality ready to become the hero of anyone’s story at a moment’s notice. And that’s in large part due to his large stature. But, how tall is the tiger-shirt sporting True Blood werewolf?

This question gained some traction online after the most recent episode of Deal or No Deal Island, NBC’s newest competition show. Manganiello stepped in for Deal or No Deal’s Howie Mandel as the inaugural season’s host. Acting as the Banker’s frontman on a luxurious “private island,” Manganiello is seen week after week, guiding a crop of contestants through challenges and high-stake showdowns.

Thus, when he stood next to Survivor legend “Boston Rob” Mariano — who is not a short guy — in episode 3, Manganiello’s physical prowess was noticeable. According to his official IMDB profile, the 47-year-old stands at 6’4.75,” or 1.95 meters. That’s a tall glass of water, and his frame uses all of its mileage.

He’s always leaned into his physicality. In his younger days, he played varsity football for Mount Lebanon High School and was also the captain of his volleyball and basketball teams, according to a write-up by Pittsburgh Magazine. He was very serious about the latter sport at one point as well. “I thought I was going to play basketball in college,” he told the outlet.

And if it’s any consolation for the entertainer, the magazine lists him at a clean 6’5″.

Many of his acting roles have been underscored by his size as well, including when he played Alice Herveaux in True Blood and Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 3.

Well, there’s your answer — Joe Manganiello is one tall dude.