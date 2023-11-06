How tall is Khloe Kardashian? Khloe Kardashian’s height explained

On the rare occasions we find ourselves in the same vicinity and on level ground with a celebrity, we’re often taken aback by the height disparity between ourselves and them. Photography, television, music videos, social media and everything in between always frames stars as mountainous god-like kings and queens – and Khloe Kardashian is no different.

The outlying matter here, is that whenever Khloe is pictured alongside the rest of the Kardashain clan, she clearly towers above the rest – further perpetuating the optical (for lack of a better word) illusion of celebrity height, and the mind is tricked into thinking she is much taller than average.

Khloe Kardashian’s height

Photo via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

There’s no mistaking that the Kardashians are queens of television, entrepreneurship and social media – but the more grounded reality is; they’re short queens. Kim, for instance, stands at around 5 ‘2, and most of the family hovers within a couple of inches of that benchmark (per Life & Style). Khloe, however, is around 5’10 (as is Kendall Jenner). No wonder she looks so much taller when pictured side-by-side with the rest of the family!

So in short – Khloe and her sisters are theoretical giants in the entertainment industry, but not physically. Still, with the amount of money the family is raking in per episode of The Kardashians, as well as Kim’s newly-inked deal with the NBA truly cementing her billionaire status, we doubt they’re losing much sleep about barely anyone in the extended family reaching the coveted 6-foot mark. That’s more of a male insecurity anyway, am I right, fellas?