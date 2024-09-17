How tall is Liza Colón-Zayas? The Emmy winner’s height, confirmed

Over the past three years, The Bear has given us so much: incredible writing, brilliant acting, and a shared sense of anxiety among fans. But perhaps the most commendable gift has been the remarkable cast we’ve had the pleasure of meeting — especially Liza Colón-Zayas.

Admittedly, the entire cast has been an absolute delight to watch as they blossom in the television world — and win their much-deserved awards in the process. But there’s something about Colón-Zayas that warms our hearts, especially considering that her breakthrough role, which introduced her to the world of accolades, was The Bear, where she portrays one of television’s best modern characters: Tina Marrero.

The more we see her on screen, the more we notice that, in addition to her incredible talent, she appears smaller than most of her co-stars. So, let’s take a look at her height.

How tall is Liza Colón-Zayas?

Photo via FX/Hulu

Liza Colón-Zayas stands at 5’3″ (1.63m), which makes her taller than some of the petite stars we’ve seen in entertainment, but still relatively small compared to some of her co-stars. Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie, is 6’1″, while Ayo Edebiri and Abby Elliott, the other two women in the main cast, are 5’6″ and 5’7″, respectively. Our main lead, Jeremy Allen White, stands at 5’7″, making him the shortest male in the cast, though still noticeably taller than Colón-Zayas.

In fact, while she may appear smaller than most people whom she shares a screen with, Colón-Zayas is quite average in height. According to Healthline, the average height for women in the United States is about 5’4″, meaning the Bronx-born actress is only an inch shorter than the national average. Part of the reason for her stature may also be linked to her ancestry.

Although born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Colón-Zayas is of Puerto Rican descent. In Puerto Rico, the average height for women is slightly shorter than in the U.S., with WorldMetrics reporting it to be between 5’2″ and 5’3″ — a common height for those with Latin American ancestry.

While her height may be influenced by her heritage, Colón-Zayas proudly embraces her Latin roots, which have played a major role in her success as an actress. Her professional theater debut came off-Broadway when she wrote, produced, and starred in a one-woman show titled Sistah Supreme. This show was a semi-autobiographical play that chronicles her experience growing up as a Latina woman in New York during the 1970s and 1980s.

