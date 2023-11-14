How tall is Patrick Dempsey?

Patrick Dempsey has had a good year.

On top of being named Sexiest Man Alive for the first time ever, Dempsey starred in both Ferrari, a biographical sports drama, and Thanksgiving, a holiday-themed slasher, all on top of his ongoing role in Devils. Considering how long Dempsey was associated with other projects, most notably Grey’s Anatomy, its a victory to find such cross-genre success, and nearly a decade after he officially departed the series.

The 57-year-old actor is absolutely thriving, and maintaining the heartthrob label he earned more than 30 years ago. He’s even got some projects lined up for the future, with Ways & Means slated for an eventual, but undefined, release, guaranteeing that Dempsey’s many fans continue to get their fix of the star.

Back during his time on Grey’s Anatomy, Dempsey was absolutely everywhere. He was gracing the front page of magazines, engaging in consistent interviews, and lining up for red carpet events. It was at those events, more than anything else, that his fans first started to realize that Dempsey is a bit shorter than he often appears on screen. The man is by no means a short king, but he’s a fair few inches shorter than many of his male Grey’s co-stars.

Patrick Dempsey’s height

Dempsey is filmed alongside pretty much every OG cast member on Grey’s Anatomy at some point during his seasons-long run on the show, so we’ve got a fair idea of how his height lines up with much of the cast. He’s only a few inches shorter than Karev’s actor, Justin Chambers, but the man behind Dempsey’s on-screen bestie, Eric Dane, towers over Dempsey’s 5’9″. To be fair, Dane is more than 6 feet tall, and Dempsey hits the exact average height of an adult male.

That’s right, the average American man stands right around Dempsey’s 5’9″, according to Health.com, which puts Dempsey in a nice cozy position. He doesn’t boast many extra inches, but at least he’s in the expected range. And besides, the man can’t have everything, can he? He’s already the Sexiest Man Alive, he doesn’t need to be particularly tall. He’s got plenty going for him already.