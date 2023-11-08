The Sexiest Man Alive of 2023 has been named, and it’s the wrong choice according to pretty much everybody

Try as you might, there is only one winner.

People Magazine has officially announced the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ of 2023, and as expected, the choice hasn’t come without eliciting all manner of opinions from the public.

Stepping into the spotlight, everyone’s favorite DILF, Patrick ‘McDreamy’ Dempsey, has dethroned last year’s winner, Chris Evans. While it may have taken a few years from his prime on Gray’s Anatomy, Dempsey has finally been bestowed with the coveted title of Sexiest Man Alive, whether people like it or not. Clearly, netizens did not hesitate to voice their opinions when they saw the list of runner-ups.

Patrick Dempsey is 2023’s Sexiest Man Alive??? You’re fucking JOKING ME. Pedro Pascal was ROBBED. — 𝕷𝖆𝖑𝖆 | ✨ (@laauraamej) November 8, 2023 Jason Kelce was selected as one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” finalists for 2023. He is joined by Timothée Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, Pedro Pascal, Usher, and Jamie Foxx.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/KfU6KG7GqP — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 8, 2023

The overwhelming majority of the backlash came from those who firmly believed that the rightful winner should have been Pedro Pascal, or, as we fondly refer to him at WeGotThisCovered, Daddy Pascal. Given the year he’s had, it would only seem fitting. Of course, each of the other runner-ups had their own dedicated supporters, with some even championing an unexpected contender: Jason Kelce.

As expected from younger audiences, Timothée Chalamet was also one of the popular finalists for the title. Joining the roster of sexy men was Usher – who will be frontlining next year’s Super Bowl – Lenny Kravitz, and Jamie Foxx. To no one’s surprise, most of the runner-ups are also in their midlife.

Ultimately, the title would only be handed to one sexy man, and this year it belonged to Dempsey – however oddly timed that might have been. If nothing else, this year’s shortlist and winner show that People Magazine certainly has an affinity for its DILFs.