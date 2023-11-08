Who were ‘People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2023 nominees?

We love McDreamy as much as the next guy, but there was a clear winner this year and it wasn't him.

Ah, the People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive issue. A national tradition to crown the hottest beefcakes, silver foxes, and heartthrobs in America, which always makes at least half of the population confused, while the rest is either genuinely upset or aroused and ecstatic. Whatever group you fall on, says a lot about you.

Patrick Dempsey, whom many will know as Dr. McDreamy from Grey’s Anatomy but I prefer to highlight his actual sexiest role as a modern-day Prince Charming in 2007’s Enchanted, was this year’s champion. People is calling the choice a reparation of sorts for all the times Dempsey landed on the runner-up lists over the year.

While it was a long time coming for the dashing 57-year-old, many were puzzled by the choice since he didn’t have a particularly big 2023. But, you know who did? The six men below.

Jason Kelce

According to People, American footballer Jason Kelce was one of the leading contenders for their special steamy award this year. In case you’re wondering — no, that’s not Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, it’s his brother. Fans of the 36-year-old hunk seem to find his charity work the sexiest thing about him and would have loved to have him make the cover instead.

I totally agree, especially when @JasonKelce ‘s raising funds for Autism! There’s a special sexy sparkle in his eyes, and a heart of gold the size of Sea Isle, thanks for sharing him with Philly Kylie! pic.twitter.com/A3M8KthgER — TLR for next 7 Gens (@TLR130) November 8, 2023

Lenny Kravitz

50 really is the new 30, and Lenny Kravitz is proof. The rocker left no one indifferent when he jumped out of bed in his birthday suit for the music video for his single “TK421” — seriously, watch it, you’ll thank us — back in October. His upcoming album is only out in March, but as far as we’re concerned all that marble bathtub grinding and humping should have landed him the title.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx had a major health scare in 2023, landing in hospital for a condition that has remained private to this day. He bounced back and has been out and about looking as great as always. Before his name made headlines the world over for the worst reasons, Jamie was booked and busy, starring in a whopping five films this year, including the underrated Netflix original They Cloned Tyrone.

Usher

Usher’s Las Vegas residency gifted us with one of the most important pop culture moments of 2023 (“It’s the outfit tho. You a mom,” anyone?) but it also reminded the world that the prince of R&B hasn’t lost even a drop of his sex appeal over the years. Slated to headline one of the industry’s biggest stages at the Super Bowl next year, Usher is due a People’s Sexiest Man cover.

Timothée Chalamet

We all love People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue, but, seriously, when was the last time it went to a guy under 30? We’re all for celebrating sexiness at all ages, but that has to include young people once in a while too, right? People Magazine obviously knows its target audience. However, if there’s one young star whose appeal is as universal as that of a young DiCaprio or young Paul Newman, it’s Timothée Chalamet. That’s a movie star. And he’s not hard on the eyes, either.

Pedro Pascal

Come on, we’re all thinking the same thing, here. Pedro Pascal didn’t put up with the paralyzing awkwardness of being called the Internet’s daddy in every single interview and article over the past 11 months to not be named Sexiest Man Alive. Everyone, regardless of gender or sexuality, was crushing on Pedrito even a little bit this year, and for good reason. Not only is he the definition of rugged good looks, he’s also one heck of an actor.