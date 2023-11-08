Is Patrick Dempsey married?

Patrick Dempsey has been charming the hearts of TV and movie fans for decades now, but whatever fantasies he might have contributed to in their minds along the way have a hard chance of coming true.

That’s right, sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but the Grey’s Anatomy actor has been happily married for 24 years and his love story is almost as romantic as the ones he’s starred in on-screen over the years.

Who is Patrick Dempsey’s wife?

Enchanted dreamboat Patrick Dempsey has been married to Jillian Fink Dempsey since 1999. Jillian is a prolific hair and makeup artist and beauty brand owner in Hollywood, and it was exactly those talents that put the actor on her radar in 1994.

Patrick booked a visit to Jillian’s hair salon to get her expert hands on his mane, and the sparks instantly flew, with lots of flirting involved. They were both in relationships at the time (Dempsey was married to his manager and acting coach Rocky Parker, who was 27 years older than him) so things only turned romantic in 1997. After that, it only took them three months to move in together, per People.

When did Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink say “I do?”

Patrick and Jillian became Mr. and Mrs. Demspey on July 31, 1999. The ceremony took place in Patrick’s home state of Maine, in a farmhouse on his family property, according to People. By 2007 they had welcomed three children, their oldest Talula was born in 2002, followed by twins Sullivan and Darby five years later. Talula is now an aspiring pastry chef with her own Patisserie blog, while her 16-year-old sibling Darby is a soccer aficionado, and Sullivan is interested in acting like his dad.

Like any couple, Patrick and Jillian’s relationship has not been without its rockier moments. In 2015, the makeup guru filed for divorce, but couples therapy helped save the marriage. Speaking to People in 2016, the actor said the secret to a lasting union is communication, openness, not being lazy, and “lots of sex.” 26 years of being with the same person would probably indicate he’s right.