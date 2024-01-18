How tall is Usher?

Usher Raymond IV is a lot of things: a Grammy Award-winning music legend, 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, and Satoru Gojo stan. That’s cool and all but that’s not why you’re here; you’re here because you want to know how tall he is.

Listen, I get it. Usher, like so many celebrities, feels larger than life. When you listen to his many hits (you best believe “Yeah!” is still on rotation in my household) and watch him on the big screen, it’s difficult to imagine him as a real, honest-to-goodness person who can be measured via something as mundane as, say, measuring tape. But the truth is, he is and he can be!

Usher’s height, explained

According to some online sources, Usher measures in at just under 5’8” (that’s 172cm for our metric-using friends); however, there is some debate over Usher’s height, with some saying he’s as tall as 5’10” and as short as 5’6″. What is the truth?

Now, I have never met Usher Raymond IV in real life nor have I measured him; but one of my friends has seen him in person, so I’m kind of an expert on this subject. Jokes aside, the height sleuths at CelebHeights believe him to be around 5’8″ and the users on that site are thorough. If they say Usher is around 5’8″, I’m inclined to believe them!

Unfortunately, much like a celebrity’s net worth, it’s hard to give an exact number with 100% certainty. This is our best guess given the information we have, but if you run into Usher tomorrow and discover he’s actually 6’0″ tall, do let us know.