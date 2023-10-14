How tall is Will Smith compared to Jada Pinkett Smith?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been a favorite Hollywood couple for decades. The pair married in 1997, and until recently held the crown as one of Tinseltown’s elite duos, right alongside Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, as well as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. That is, until Jada shared with Hoda Kotb that they have been separated since 2016.

According to Vulture, the couple met in 1994 when Jada auditioned to play Will’s love interest on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She reportedly lost out on the role due to their 15-inch height difference, with Jada standing at 4 feet and 11 inches, and Will standing at 6 feet and 2 inches. Despite what the casting director thought, that height difference hasn’t stopped them from serving iconic red carpet looks in the past.

Something as obsolete as height difference didn’t stop the couple from marrying after Will divorced his first wife Sheree Zampino. They share two children, Willow and Jaden, as well as Will’s son Trey from his first marriage. Willow seems to have gotten her father’s height, standing at 5 feet and 7 inches, while Jaden is a respectable 5 feet and 9 inches. The family has remained iconic in the music and Hollywood scenes, from Willow’s “Whip My Hair” to Jaden’s role in the 2010 The Karate Kid remake.

The recent news of Will and Jada’s split isn’t the first time the couple’s personal relationship has been in the news. Cheating rumors have circulated on both ends, including rumors that Will had an affair with Focus co-star Margot Robbie, and Jada had an extramarital relationship with her Hawthorne co-star Marc Anthony. The respective pairs share a significantly closer height difference, something which that Fresh Prince casting director would probably say contributed to the alleged affairs.

Perhaps the most infamous was Jada’s confirmation on her show Red Table Talk of her “entanglement” with August Alsina in 2015. A year after which, according to Jada’s interview, the couple separated. However, there are some rumors claiming the pair were also separated at the time. Alsina has also said that he had Will’s blessing to begin a relationship with Jada, which she denies. But in a chemistry read, the 12-inch height difference may have spoken for itself.

Then, of course, there was the slap at the 2022 Oscars. According to Jada, this was the first time Will had referred to her as his wife in six years. The infamous moment became the subject of many memes, and upon recent news, is resurfacing in many more today.

Throwback to when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.



Jada and Will have been separated since 2016, What was the slap for then?

Despite their separation and regardless of what happens in their relationship, it seems the public will always know, or at least speculate, about what is going on in Will and Jada’s lives, height difference included.