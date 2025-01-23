‘I am one of those hopeless romantics’: Khloé Kardashian sets record straight about life after ‘red flag’ exes Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson

When The Kardashians Season 6 trailer dropped on Jan. 17, many were shocked by a snippet of Khloé Kardashian reuniting with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, especially since the former basketball pro admitted months prior that they were no longer in communication. The show does not premiere until February, but that does not mean Kardashian’s not spoiling anything until then.

Recommended Videos

In the latest episode of her video podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, the 40-year-old reality star decided to address the elephant in the room and candidly spoke about her tumultuous relationship with Odom, 45. She also did not shy away from comparing her failed marriage to her other failed relationship with Tristan Thompson, 33. But as she shared her raw insights into her past romances, she disclosed that she still believes in happy endings, fairytales, and all that jazz.

“With my first husband, I was younger, and I think that was a lot harder for me,” Khloé told her episode guest, British author Jay Shetty. Referring to the former Los Angeles Lakers star, she said, “What’s interesting is, with each relationship where something bad has happened, I didn’t take it like, ‘Whoa is me. I’m this victim.’”

Khloé in Wonder Land is back with a brand new episode as I'm joined by motivational speaker and #1 NYT bestselling author @JayShetty! Tune in LIVE on X now! pic.twitter.com/31bkHl6gi9 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 22, 2025

Instead, the Good American founder said she’s always chosen resilience over bitterness. “I took it more like, ‘Okay, that’s another layer of armor I’m putting on myself.’ I can get through anything, but it’s not going to harden me for my next relationship.”

Kardashian explained that while she strives not to bring emotional baggage into new relationships, she does “carry it a little” to keep herself alert to “red flags.” After inadvertently admitting that her exes were, in fact, red flags, she clarified, “It’s not going to make me project that onto my next partner.”

As a mom of two kids with ex Tristan — daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2 — Kardashian acknowledged the importance of setting a positive example for her children. “I never want my kids to feel like love is something to be cynical about. I hate when people project their bad experiences onto others,” she said.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still 'so close' after their split, an insider said. https://t.co/qURioKVkA3 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 22, 2025

Despite the public betrayals, cheating, and heartbreaks, Kardashian revealed that she’s still a romantic at heart. “I am one of those hopeless romantics. I love the fairy tale and the fantasy—regardless of what’s ever happened to me, I’m always going to be that girl. And I think we should be,” she said.

It can be noted that Kardashian’s on-again, off-again relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers was quite controversial because of Thompson’s cheating scandals and Kardashian giving him too many second chances even though he had fathered a child with another woman while she was pregnant with their daughter. The two eventually broke up, but they are now on good terms as co-parents.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s marriage to Odom was also far from the fairy tale she hoped for, as seen in her family’s former reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The couple tied the knot in 2009, but their union was marred by Odom’s struggles with infidelity and substance abuse. Kardashian initially filed for divorce in 2013, but when Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015, she put the proceedings on hold to care for him. However, by 2016, their divorce was finalized.

Now, Odom appears to be back in the Kardashian-Jenner orbit, at least on screen. Based on the teaser for their Hulu series, Khloé will run into her ex.

“You guys are never going to believe who I met with,” Khloé teases her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian in the clip. The trailer then jumps to a scene with a slow reveal of Odom arriving at Khloé’s place with a bouquet. The reunion makes Kris emotional in a confessional, where she calls Odom “the love of [Khloé’s] life.”

However, it seems Kardashian’s no longer letting her guard down, and is also no longer interested in her former spouse. One moment in the trailer shows her blurting out strong statements like, “I don’t know this person anymore,” and, “The truth hurts one time. A lie hurts 7,000 times.” Fans will know more about how their reunion went when The Kardashians Season 6 premieres on Feb. 6.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy