‘I couldn’t believe I got razzed in the middle of a bay’: A ‘Mean Girls’ icon reveals how an ’80s supervillain blew a hole in her summer jaunt

Mean Girls star Ana Gasteyer has recalled the hilarious time she was “razzed in the middle of a bay” by a passerby who resembled a character from the 1980 comedy classic Caddyshack. Gasteyer recounted the tale while appearing for an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, during which she promoted her current role as Queen Aggravain in the Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress.

The actress, who co-stars in the Broadway show alongside Ugly Betty’s Michael Urie and has also appeared in Wine Country and Curb Your Enthusiasm, told Meyers of her visits to the Great South Bay in New York, where she and her friends go on clamming expeditions with friends every year.

Gasteyer joked about the outfit she wears while clamming — a blue and white striped, full-body swimming costume by Merimekko — saying that while it provides sun protection, it wasn’t appreciated by everyone in the bay. “We’re shimmying along and we’re collecting clams,” Gasteyer recounted of one particular visit.

Then out of nowhere, Gasteyer recalled a person who looked like an “‘80s bully” and “a Caddyshack character” floated by on a small boat for one. Gasteyer said the man looked like James Spader and was wearing a “flipped up pink collar” and was reclining with his feet up. “He comes sailing by me and goes, ‘nice clamming outfit’”, Gasteyer said, “and then he goes ‘do you always clam in your pyjamas?’”.

The story was met with applause and laughter from the audience, which is perhaps to be expected when a Saturday Night Live alum does any form of impression. “Then he sails off in this one-man boat,” Gasteyer recalled, “and I couldn’t believe I got razzed in the middle of a bay.” The retelling is especially hilarious when you consider the kind of goofy, slapstick characters that appeared in the Bill Murray-starring Caddyshack, with Gasteyer instantly calling to mind the vibe of the man who threw shade at her in the bay.

Thankfully, the actress took the dig at her swimming costume — which she described as being “Caddyshack-ed” in her stride and even vowed to continue wearing the striped number in defiance of the ‘80s bully on future trips. “I wear that clamming outfit with enormous pride,” Gasteyer said, before revealing she’s still trying to come up with a comeback to the man’s swipe.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gasteyer discussed the somewhat spooky pre-show ritual she has for Once Upon A Mattress that involves a garish red light and joked about once seeing the Broadway musical Cats.

Given that much of Late Night With Seth Meyers revolves around hilarious takes on the presidential race, it’s always nice when a guest like Gasteyer delivers comedy that’s a little less horrifying.

