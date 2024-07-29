‘I did not expect things to change’: ‘RHONJ’ star Danielle Cabral spills the tea on why she cut off her bestie Teresa Giudice

Despite the friend group drama, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members Danielle Cabral and Teresa Giudice might be ready to become friends again. As fans already know, season 14 was a messy, chaotic deep dive into the OG friend group falling apart due to their constant verbal fights and tension between the costars.

Previously, Cabral has opened up about the filming experience, and what happens behind the scenes. Other cast members also admitted that the friendship dynamic had turned toxic this season. For Cabral, things changed drastically as she found herself distancing from Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin. Fans could sense Cabral built a stronger bond with Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda instead.

Cabral is hopeful that someday she and Teresa could resolve their issues and talk things out. In a conversation with Bravo on June 25, 2024, Cabral admitted that she had “outgrown” her previous friendships, but there was a problem between her and Teresa that had to be addressed.

The rocky friendship between Danielle Cabral and Teresa Giudice comes to an end

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was surprised at how quickly her friend circle had changed. She was part of a trio with Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda despite feeling “confident” in her friendships with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin. The explosive dramatic fight with Aydin led to the end of their connection, especially after the verbal fight escalated into a physical one. She explained:

“That’s quite surprising,” she shared with BravoTV.com. “I did not expect it to change so drastically going in this year, because I felt very confident with my friendships.”

During the May 2024 episode of the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Danielle shared that she and her ex-best friend aren’t on speaking terms anymore. Without giving any details and focusing on the “growing apart” aspect of the show, she revealed that something happened between them. Initially, Danielle planned to keep the details to herself and clear the air with Teresa in person. Many viewers thought Andy Cohen would bring this up during the reunion episode.

As there will be no reunion episode for season 14, fans hope Teresa and Danielle reach a conclusion in the finale episode, and hopefully find common ground to reconnect on. There is still room for them to return to their earlier, better friendship dynamics. But there is still some behind-the-scenes, off-camera drama that viewers are not aware of. It is expected that Danielle might reveal what exactly went down between them in the upcoming reunion episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 airs weekly on Sundays at 8/7c exclusively on Bravo and the next day on Peacock TV.

