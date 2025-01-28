I don’t know how to tell you this, but a ‘High School Musical’ star’s child thinks Zac Efron is her dad

Since High School Musical was released in 2006, ant which time you naturally memorized every word to every song ASAP, the cast has grown up. Two beloved cast members are moms now and have to deal with the often humorous process of showing their kids the beloved franchise and explaining that, yes, they’re super famous. And, yes, the story is just as good as you were hoping for.

As it turns out, when Ashley Tisdale‘s husband Christopher French put on the movie for their three-year-old daughter Jupiter, the little one had a memorable response. Tisdale said on the Breaking Beauty Podcast, ‘“She thought Zac Efron was her dad. I was like, ‘No, that’s not Daddy. Just cause they have dark hair, it’s not Daddy.”

Photo via Disney Channel

Of course she did! Everyone loves the inspirational High School Musical star and his perfect hair and pretty jawline. But also… whoa. I’m just processing what it would be like to live in a world where Tisdale and Efron got married and started a family. For one thing, Efron and their other co-star Vanessa Hudgens dated for five years, so… it would be pretty awkward if he ended up with Tisdale. Or maybe not? After all, the actor spoke positively about his ex and Tisdale and said, “they’re going to be the best moms ever.”

Tisdale and Efron never dated, but did she harbor a secret love for him and imagine a life together after her daughter’s comments? Probably not. She said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that although she thought he was “hot” on his 2007 Rolling Stone cover, they were pals prior to filming High School Musical, and things were always platonic between them. She said, “He was way younger than me. He was like a brother, too.”

Photo via Walt Disney Pictures

Tisdale said something similar in an Elle Magazine “Thirst Trap” video. She shared that she wasn’t a fan when she kissed Efron while filming an episode of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. She said “I closed my mouth so fast” and “it’s the worst because I am so close to him.” Sorry. What?! Everyone all over the world just fainted when she complained about kissing Efron. Just kidding, it makes sense that she wouldn’t want to smooch someone who she considers a good pal. But still. It’s Efron!

The actress who became famous for playing Sharpay Evans also shared in her Breaking Beauty Podcast interview that Jupiter wonders about strangers snapping photos of Tisdale. She said it’s a tough question to answer. It must be awful to have to face the paparazzi when you just want to live your life and be with your kids and, you know, explain to them that their dad is not actually Efron. Imagine if Tisdale and Efron were experiencing parenthood together? The paparazzi photos would be out of control.

So, Efron might not be Jupiter’s dad, but the cast members are all doing great. Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker became parents in July 2024, Tisdale has two daughters, and Efron and his hair and jawline continue to star in awesome movies. And maybe one day Efron will be a dad. (Just imagine the hair.) For now, High School Musical fans can remember this funny and heartwarming story whenever they need to smile.

