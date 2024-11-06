‘I don’t know much about him, but I hope he got money’: Nobody show Prince Harry this list of the top things Americans know about him

Prince Harry is a long-standing celebrity in the U.K., basically since birth, but new insight from Family Fued of all places shows U.S. citizens are more familiar with the broad strokes of his life.

The top answer on the gameshow’s prompt of things “people know about Prince Harry’ wasn’t his military history, place in the grand royal scheme of things, or his real-life family feud, it was the fact he’s married to Meghan Markle.

During an episode of the show, the Hernandez family competed against the Colleys and were challenged to guess the top six things people know about Harry. Fabian Hernandez was quick on the buzzer, immediately answering: “He’s married to Meghan Markle.” There are few better indicators of this sort of thing than people’s reflexive reaction!

Host Steve Harvey was impressed by his speed, and then revealed the top answer was indeed Harry’s connection to Meghan. The rest of the answers were as follows: he’s a Prince, duh; Diana’s son; redhead; balding; and hottie. Robert Hernandez’s “He’s got money” guess didn’t make the table, but it was a fair shot.

Now here’s a bait and switch. We often hear debate about women being defined by their successful husbands, but rarely is a man’s fame overshadowed by his previously lesser-known wife. It makes sense, though, given the Markle drama and the couple’s move to California really boosted their face time with U.S. media.

Being known for your talented and beautiful wife isn’t the worst result in the world, though, even if the attention is mostly because you’re in a highly publicized feud with your blood relatives. The answer about his hair loss felt like more of a sting.

The Princess Diana and Meghan correct answers, as well as an incorrect Queen Elizabeth guess from the Hernandez family, are intriguing. Harry has been defined by the women in his life since he was a child. First was Diana’s devastating death, then came the bristling against brother Prince William, King Charles, and most importantly Queen Elizabeth. Now his wife is the highest correlating factor in the minds of the American public.

And the spotlight isn’t dimming any time soon. Eyes have been cast over the couple’s solo travels in 2024, as well as chatter about their declining popularity with the British public. They’ll remain a hot topic as long as they continue to tread on the path of Hollywood projects and public events.

They’ve grown quieter since 2022, however. Harry and Meghan have both vocalized a desire to let their young children grow up as unaffected by their fame as possible. They live in Montecito, California now, a little outside of Los Angeles. Despite the close proximity to L.A., Montecito has a more peaceful, family-driven vibe to it. Picture Big Little Lies school runs.

But hey, it’s not all bad news, Harry. Being remembered as a good husband and son is an accomplishment in and of itself. And given the trajectory of Harry’s life post-royal exit, it’s clear he cares a hell of a lot more about that than legacy in the monarchy.

