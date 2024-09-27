‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy’: Lance Bass reveals why he hasn’t been a Diddy fan literally ever and it rhymes with Justin Timberlake

Former NSYNC boy band member Lance Bass is dishing the dirt about what he really thinks of Diddy amid the latter’s legal troubles. The music mogul, real name Sean Combs, was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024, and charged with racketeering and sex trafficking among other offenses.

Recommended Videos

On Sept. 25, Bass was a guest on the Bravo late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live wherein host Andy Cohen reminded the singer that Diddy was the opening act for NSYNC’s final tour in 2002. Bass admitted that he had forgotten about that fact until the allegations about Diddy came to light recently. The host then asked Bass whether he had the chance to attend Diddy’s now-infamous parties, to which Bass answered no, as he didn’t have time to attend a Diddy party.

He, however, said that he never really liked Diddy. But what could the famous rapper have possibly done to make Bass dislike him?

What did Diddy tell Justin Timberlake?

Bass recalls NSYNC’s final show in Orlando, Florida, telling Cohen he overheard Diddy talking to Justin Timberlake, unaware that he was in the vicinity.

“I overheard him talking to Justin being like, ‘You need to drop these effers. You need to go solo.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy.’ ”

Cohen and the audience were shocked to hear what Diddy said, and Bass said, “I know! At my own show? What the hell?” This scenario paints a picture of a classic pop music drama, where ambition and advice from industry titans can redefine careers, for better or worse. In 2002, NSYNC didn’t know that the “Celebrity Tour” would be their last one as a band. They were scheduled to take a hiatus that year, but it eventually ended in the band breaking up. Timberlake pursued a solo career, but it isn’t known whether Diddy’s suggestion had anything to do with it. He released his first solo album Justified in Nov. 2002.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, former NSYNC member Joey Fatone said he was blindsided by the fact that Timberlake came up with his own music and went on tour. At that time, he was under the impression that Timberlake would do solo projects but would be back with NSYNC. When that didn’t happen, the other NSYNC members pursued other avenues as well.

Is there a reunion on the horizon?

For years, NSYNC fans have been clamoring for a reunion, and they got their wish in 2023 when the boy band released their first song together after more than 20 years titled “Better Place” for the Trolls 3 soundtrack. The band also got together for Timberlake’s sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was to record the track “Paradise” which features all the band members.

As for an official NSYNC reunion, Bass said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that they have been having conversations. “I think we have bigger plans that we’re thinking of, so stay tuned,” he teasingly said without revealing anything else.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy