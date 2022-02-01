These are the *NSYNC members then and now

To this day, pop music lovers still have endless respect for *NSYNC as a boy band. They paved the way for so many other unforgettable boy bands, including One Direction, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Big Time Rush. During *NSYNC’s impressive reigning era during the 90s, they were constantly compared to the Backstreet Boys too. Regardless of any competition they might have faced, *NSYNC are still highly revered and their music is enjoyed by younger generations. Here is what the members of *NSYNC are up to today.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is arguably the most well-known and successful member of *NSYNC to formerly be part of the boy band. From his formidable success, he launched a solo music career after parting ways with the group and is now known as a singer, record producer, songwriter, and actor. One of his biggest accomplishments is selling over 88 million records worldwide throughout the course of his career.

Some of Timberlake‘s biggest movie roles to date include The Social Network, Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits, and In Time. Timberlake even voiced Branch in family musical Trolls in 2016. One of Timberlake’s biggest solo albums was released in 2002, filled with songs like “Cry Me a River,” and “Rock Your Body.”

In 2006, Timberlake released another album with a huge number of songs to listen to from “Lovestoned” to “What Goes Around Comes Around.” His most recent album dropped in 2018 and fits into the pop, R&B, electronic, funk, and soul genres. Besides his extensive professional career, Timberlake is currently married to his wife, Jessica Biel, who is known separately for being a famous Hollywood actress. The duo have been married since 2012 and share two children together. Timberlake has over 63 million followers on Instagram.

Joey Fatone

Joey Fatone was the baritone of *NSYNC, and he definitely added a splash of fun to the boy band with his flamboyance and flair. Fast forward to 2007 and Fatone participated in the ABC reality show Dancing with the Stars. Fatone even came in second place — which is pretty impressive if you ask us. It seems very likely that Fatone was able to lean on his dancing skills from his time in *NSYNC many years down the line. In addition, Fatone has been married to his wife Kelly Baldwin since 2004 and they currently share two kids together. On Instagram, Fatone has over 362,000 followers.

Lance Bass

Moving on from *NSYNC to succeeding as a talented TV producer, actor, and dancer beyond the band is exactly what Lance Bass has done. Bass has been married to his husband Michael Turchin since 2014, and they seem to be really happy together. He came out as gay in 2006 as the cover story for People Magazine and won the Human Rights Campaign Visibility award that same year. Bass chose to write an autobiography called Out of Sync in 2007 describing all his experiences. Anyone up-to-date on Netflix reality TV shows will recognizes Bass from a few episodes of The Circle.

JC Chasez

JC Chasez is one of the other tenors from *NSYNC who shared the singing position with Timberlake. As of 2021, it turns out Chasez and Timberlake are actually still good friends. Chasez currently has over 227,000 followers on Instagram, where he considers himself an “artist, songwriter, producer, foodie, and goofball” according to his bio. The URL section on his profile will send you straight to *NSYNC‘s official merchandise store where fans can purchase T-shirts, phone charms, scrunchies, socks, hats, buttons, bomber jackets, limited edition records, and more.

Chasez is still very much connected to his *NSYNC roots, which is fairly obvious from a few scrolls through his Instagram page. These days, Chasez is also very adamant when it comes to convincing his fans to stay in the loop with politics and current events. One of his posts from 2020 simply says the word “VOTE” in bold capital letters, right before the election.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick is considered one of the founding members of *NSYNC, and during his time with the band he was the countertenor. Along with being part of *NSYNC, he also performed with Bravo All Stars and Sureshot for a few years as well. Kirkpatrick has been married to his wife Karly Skladany since 2013 and they share one child together. On Instagram, Kirkpatrick has over 156,000 followers and one of his most recent images is a picture of Bass’s floating face on the buttocks of a pair of jeans. Kirkpatrick also posted a playful TikTok video of himself with Fatone and another friend doing a dance together towards the end of 2021.

Will there ever be an *NSYNC reunion tour?

It has been quite some time since *NSYNC parted ways and began living their own separate lives, but fans are still curious to know if the men plan to bust out the equipment for a reunion tour at some point. According to Mirror, Timberlake says, “never say never” in terms of possibly reuniting with his former bandmates.

*NSYNC broke up in 2002 at what seemed to be the height of their career, but that doesn’t mean they are done forever. Timberlake probably has the busiest schedule out of all the men since his rise to superstardom has been so undeniably huge. There is indefinitely no bad blood between any of the members and they all seem to still get along with each other. That being said, fans can keep their fingers crossed for a reunion tour or a comeback concert to pop up at some point down the line.