‘I don’t understand anyone who could do that’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the Queen a heartbreaking regret she lived with till her death

While there’s still time for Prince Harry to reconnect with the royal family, Queen Elizabeth passed away before he and his wife, Meghan Markle, could make amends for an emotionally devastating blow they left the late monarch to suffer through in their absence.

Recommended Videos

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her unwavering devotion to her family, including her 12 great-grandchildren. Little Lilibet, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, held a special place in the monarch’s heart. Named after the Queen’s childhood nickname, Lilibet’s arrival was a touching tribute to Her Majesty. However, as former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed, the Queen’s final years were tinged with a poignant regret concerning her youngest great-granddaughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to the United States in 2020 created a physical and emotional distance that would prove challenging for the aging monarch. The Queen remained hopeful for opportunities to bond with young Lilibet despite her declining health. This hope, however, would lead to a heartbreaking moment that the Queen carried with her until her passing in September 2022.

Queen Elizabeth was prevented from celebrating Lilibet’s first birthday

Hot take, please don’t cancel me:



Harry & Meghan are doing their kids a disservice by not having them build an actual present relationship with the Royal family & their country. As adults, your beefs are not heirlooms.



They should be there in the summer & educated in the UK. https://t.co/sbtAjOeqKE pic.twitter.com/hRkrNfGf8S — Consigliere to Don Pelosi (@RoriMoseli) March 3, 2024

On Lilibet’s first birthday, Queen Elizabeth had prepared a touching gesture for her great-granddaughter. According to Her Majesty’s formal butler, Paul Burrell: “Even on Lilibet’s first birthday, the Queen didn’t see her. She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit.”

While the Queen awaited the family’s visit, Lilibet’s birthday was celebrated with a low-key picnic at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The monarch, struggling with mobility issues, had already withdrawn from the Epsom Derby, an event that was part of her Jubilee celebrations.

The disappointment didn’t end there. Burrell shared that the following day, the Queen inquired about the possibility of the Sussexes joining her for tea, as she wanted to personally deliver a gift to Lilibet. To her dismay, she was informed that they had already departed for America without saying goodbye. This abrupt exit left the Queen “confused” and hurt, prompting her to ask.

Burrell recently expressed his shock at the situation, stating:

“Well, I don’t understand anyone that could do that. Not her family, why would you want to? She was devoid of jealousy, anger, envy, all those traits that we associate with other people she didn’t have. She was just a very simple soul. I wish the world could have known her the way I knew her.”

If Burrell’s account of what transpired is true, then tragically, Queen Elizabeth died before the Duke of Sussex could realize the impact his decision to cut ties with the royal family had on his grandmother. While Harry and Meghan should be free to choose to live their lives however they see fit, in their anger, they were blinded to the personal pain they were causing to a grandmother who just wanted to celebrate the first birthday of her grand-daughter. But now, there is no reversing time to erase that heartbreak.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy