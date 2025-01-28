‘I hope she sues’: Selena Gomez has the perfect response for ‘weird’ Senate candidate Sam Parker after he calls for her deportation

Selena Gomez should be going through a personal career peak right now, but she is understandably shaken by the operation by ICE that has so far led to the arrest of 1,000 immigrants all across the nation. Gomez shared a video on Instagram Stories as a result, where she was moved to tears about the deportations, with a Mexican flag at the bottom of the post. Unfortunately, it’s open season for the cynical, and not only was she bullied to the point where she had to delete the post, but former Utah senatorial Republican candidate Sam Parker called for Gomez, too, to be deported.

First of all, calling Sam Parker a “senatorial candidate” is generous in that it’s only true due to a technicality. It’s sort of like describing Kanye West as a “presidential candidate.” In reality, Parker didn’t get past the first ballot of the Republican primaries in Utah in 2018. The backlash to his calling for Selena Gomez to be deported is by far the highlight of his public life — and when Gomez responded on her Instagram, saying, “Thanks for the threat and the laugh,” it’s probably the first and last time some people will hear of him. He probably knows this fact too because he’s currently gleefully pinned the response to his profile.

The nature of these deportations has started to become an outright mockery. The mere fact that the situation has deteriorated from discussing the intricacies of splitting families apart to live TV ICE operations with Dr. Phil on hand, interviewing individuals facing deportation, would be ridiculous if it weren’t already so grim. And now it’s clear President Trump’s attempt to outlaw the constitutionally enshrined birthright citizenship has emboldened his base to the point that they’re calling for Selena Gomez to be deported — a person who was not only born in Texas but has lived and worked in America her entire life — simply because her father is of Mexican descent.

Selena Gomez is known for her grace and her penchant for killing them with kindness, so her swift response is not particularly surprising. However, that doesn’t mean her dedicated fans were as ready to accept that slight and just move on. One X user was quick to suggest that Gomez should consider suing Parker.

he’s so disgusting, i hope she sues his weird ass pic.twitter.com/lNN0ajQjad — ras ali | رأس علي 🇲🇦 (@rasalistair) January 28, 2025

One reminded everyone invested in this story that only weak people leverage such sick threats.

Only weak people leverage the deportation threat. — RoseJade.eth 🌹 (@rosejade_eth) January 28, 2025

One user asked such an important question that might be getting lost in all the cacophony of Trump’s second term: is it okay to just bully anyone who doesn’t agree with Trump?

so its just normalize for these maga’s to openly bully anyone who don’t like what trumps doing and y’all sitting up giggling as if this shit is funny this is inhumane and disgusting these mfs are showing y’all right in your face they truly are evil and don’t give af https://t.co/LUABE5aLnR — 𝑙𝑜𝑣𝑒 (@lovelybbgsinner) January 28, 2025

What Gomez displayed was empathy — a fundamental human emotion that should be met with understanding, not derision. People are losing their livelihoods and families. Feeling sad about that is not a radical position. Yet, when Fox News asked the border czar Tom Homan about Gomez’s reaction, he sneered that she had no tears for Americans who died of fentanyl. Apparently, empathy is only acceptable when it aligns with the Trump administration’s narrative. We should all be better than this.

