As Selena Gomez mourns Trump’s deportation policy, Piers Morgan confirms his deeply concerning lack of humanity

Piers Morgan has reacted in typical insensitive fashion after Selena Gomez shared a video of herself mourning those “attacked” by Donald Trump’s sweeping deportations.

The pop star and actress reacted to Trump’s policies in a since-deleted post shared to her Instagram Stories. Since taking office last week, Trump has stayed true to his promise to enact the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, taking particular aim at undocumented immigrants. These efforts have already begun, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cheering the fact that “deportation flights have begun” on X and Trump celebrating the number of people rounded up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Responding to the news, Gomez — whose father is of Mexican descent — shared a video of herself tearfully addressing the Trump administration’s actions. “All my people are getting attacked, the children,” the singer said as she wiped tears from her face. “I don’t understand.” Gomez went on to emotionally empathize with those who have been deported, holding back tears as she declared she’ll “try everything” to help. “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t,” Gomez said. “I don’t know what to do.”

According to Rolling Stone, Gomez quickly deleted the video after trolls hurled attacks her way, writing in a subsequent Instagram Stories slide that “apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” One such troll, Morgan, made his way out from under a bridge to comment on Gomez’s video in a post on X (where else?). “Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism,” the TV personality and general nuisance wrote.

Of course, Morgan’s support of Trump’s policies should be expected, since he has long vouched for the president and his allies. Last week, Morgan hosted prominent January 6 rioter, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” on his talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, and before that, he attacked Taylor Swift after her endorsement of Kamala Harris. Elsewhere, he has criticized The View for its opinions on Trump, and attacked Harris’ former running mate, Tim Walz.

Even with all this staunch support of Trump, Morgan’s attack on a woman clearly affected by the president’s policies feels like a new low, but it likely won’t be long before he somehow stoops to even lower levels. Gomez’s reaction to the deportations is understandable as Trump’s heartless policies come to fruition, after a campaign defined by immigration fear-mongering. This included baseless claims of immigrants eating neighborhood pets, and unsubstantiated rhetoric around how immigrants are “taking over cities.”

Meanwhile, on the right side of history, Gomez has long supported immigrant rights. In 2019, she hosted the documentary series Living Undocumented, which gave voice to the stories of immigrant families fearing ICE deportations. That same year, she also wrote an op-ed for Time that reflected on her own family’s immigration journey. “I’m concerned about the way people are being treated in my country,” Gomez wrote. “As a Mexican-American woman I feel a responsibility to use my platform to be a voice for people who are too afraid to speak.”

Gomez was one of multiple people to react to the Trump policy, with a TikTok trend quickly emerging in which users shared heartfelt videos of their family members at risk of deportation. Fellow celebrities Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, meanwhile, have also been roped into the discourse, amid reports that Trump intends on deporting them to the U.K.

