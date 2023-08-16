‘I just wanted to jump through the screen and smack her’: ’90 Day Fiance’ viewers fight over Kimberly being the most hated star of all-time

The explosive quarrel between Kimberley Rochelle and her partner Tejaswi Goswami’s (TJ) brother, Yash, in the recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other World has elicited bitter responses from the audience. The screaming match between them exacerbated a hostile exchange of words leaving the viewers to express their resentment towards this display of foul attitude.

Reddit, in particular, is populated with users hurling their disapproval of Kimberly’s behavior. One of the users, sloth_envy was too vocal in criticizing her. They condemned her for being “obnoxious” and compared her with “an entitled toddler throwing temper tantrums.” The comment was followed by similar emotions, and many resorted to straight-up humiliations. Like dallyan called her “cow” as well as others like ChadZowesStutJohn4k expressed their desire to “smack her f*****g headband and hairdo.”

However, not everyone is of the same opinion as in this entire blame game. TJ and his family received massive backlash for denying Kimberly any individuality and forcing her to adapt to the family’s orthodox values. u/Xenokitten displayed their complete support for her, and massively criticized TJ’s family for being repeatedly rude to her and gaslighting her.

“The way TJ goes to his family and gets them to gang up on her. The way he punched his head and fist through walls is not okay someone in another thread compared it to a smashing room or punching bag but it’s NOT!!! The difference is it’s in HER home her safe place! This is unsafe!!! It’s not “therapy” it’s not “healthy” it creates violence and tension.”

This raises the question, what exactly happened between Kimberly and Yash? For those who haven’t seen the last episode, a huge fight broke out between Yash and Kimberly to the degree that the former shouted the words “stupid” at her. The conversation then spiraled into which country has better cultural values and mannerisms.

The root cause of this altercation goes back to the family’s refusal to allow Kimberly to cook with garlic, an ingredient that many conservative families in India don’t consume. Kimberly’s insistence on doing the same paved the path for further disagreements.