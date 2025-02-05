‘I know how difficult Harry can be’: Prince Harry’s ‘petulance’ revealed by ex-royal staffer who’s known him since childhood

Prince Harry has been called out for his “petulance” and “spoiled” behavior by someone who’s known him since he was a child — none other than his late mother’s former butler, Paul Burrell. The longtime royal aide, who served Princess Diana until her tragic death in 1997, did not hold back in his recent assessment of the Duke of Sussex. He even suggested that Harry must have “forgotten” the most important lesson Diana ever taught him.

Speaking to Prime Casino (via Express), Burrell revealed that the late Diana always instilled in her youngest son the idea that “the price for a privileged lifestyle is public service.” However, according to the former royal butler, Harry seems to have completely abandoned that principle in favor of the glitzy Hollywood existence he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle. Aside from blaming the former actress, Burrell also made it seem as though Markle has always longed for such a glamorous lifestyle, and she’s only achieved it through her husband.

“Harry and Meghan have a very privileged lifestyle. Harry has always had that, and Meghan has long aspired for it. But now they share that lifestyle,” Burrell said, adding, “Harry seems to have forgotten this lesson now he lives a celebrity Hollywood lifestyle that’s totally different from his royal one.”

https://twitter.com/ScotExpress/status/1886382586039066854

After tying the knot in 2018, Prince Harry and Markle lived with the Royal Family and enjoyed the privileges that come with it. However, since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy carving out their own empire in California by setting up the Archewell charitable foundation and launching Archewell Productions, their media company that creates content for Netflix. Markle has also maximized the potential of their star power by dipping into other ventures, such as podcasting and launching her lifestyle brand. However, one could say that every project she makes is not without controversy.

Burrell has never met Markle, but that did not stop him from criticizing the couple, especially Prince Harry, for their departure from the royal service. He even painted an unflattering picture of the prince by describing him as a “nice lad” but one who has long been difficult behind palace doors. “I know from firsthand experience how difficult Harry can be. I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is because I’ve experienced that myself. He’s always lived in a bubble,” Burrell said.

The Duke of Sussex recently brushed off swirling divorce rumors when he and Meghan were spotted at separate public events, but Burrell believes there’s no chance of a split. Commenting on the royal couple’s situation, Burrell admitted there’s no chance for them to split because they see eye to eye and are just as hungry for worldly desires.

https://twitter.com/SahodarIndia/status/1861648838026571908

“I personally think there are no signs of divorce because Harry would lose too much. I think Meghan and Harry have a common goal to make themselves as rich as possible in as short a time as possible. I think that balance works together for the sake of their brand, their marriage. It is all the same thing,” Burrell said before adding, “I think Meghan actually retains a fascination for lots of people.”

But regardless of Prince Harry’s behavior changing since marrying Markle, Burrell is in no place to pin all the blame on the Duchess of Sussex, who has undeniably helped the royal prince become independent and explore opportunities outside of the monarchy. Besides, walking away from royal privileges goes against the very definition of being “spoiled.”

