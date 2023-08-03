‘I know what it feels like to be body shamed’: Lizzo breaks silence on allegations from former employees

The music world was shocked this week following a bevy of troubling accusations being made about Grammy Award-winning performer Lizzo that alleged she was guilty of sexual harassment and of creating a “hostile work environment.” Now, the singer has broken her silence on the allegations and has decried them as “false,” as well as “unbelievable” and “too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Lizzo made a statement this Thursday, Aug. 3, to speak out against the accusations, which stem from three former members of her dance troupe. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have alleged that Lizzo (real name, Melissa Viviane Jefferson) made inappropriate comments about a fired dancer’s body shape and weight and cultivated a toxic working culture that fostered sexual exploitation and abusive behavior. One specific incident supposedly involved Lizzo forcefully inviting her dancers to touch the nude performers at an Amsterdam strip club.

However, in a four-page letter posted on social media, Lizzo refuted these claims. “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,’ she wrote. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Appearing to respond to the accusations of hostile working conditions, Lizzo commented, “As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do… With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

In regards to the issues of body-shaming, Lizzo had the following to say: “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days… There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

The lawsuit against Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Touring company also accuses Shirlene Quigley, the captain of the dance troupe, of sharing lewd sexual fantasies, criticizing those who engaged in premarital sex, and publicly discussing a dancer’s virginity. Lizzo is alleged to have been aware of the complaints against Quigley. The suit also includes claims of assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.