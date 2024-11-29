‘I need help’: Nick Cannon ‘always knew’ something was different, seeks answers through ‘tests’

Comedian, Rapper, and TV Host, Nick Cannon was recently diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) prompting the star to admit that he needed “help.”

People caught up with Cannon at the Los Angeles Mission Thanksgiving charity event where he was serving food. The father of 12 spoke about his mental health, explaining that he had been diagnosed with NPD which is something which he says he had always wanted to get tested for.

Cannon went on to open up about the struggles which he has been dealing with since being diagnosed with the disorder as well as what prompted him to get tested for it in the first place.

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests […] I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew.”

What is Narcissistic Personality Disorder?

There are plenty of misconceptions about what NPD actually is, many are under the impression that it is about physical looks, but it can involve other traits and abilities such as intelligence, charisma, or artistic skill. Essentially, the disorder affects how the individual views themselves and others, according to Cleveland Clinic, those who have it often feel an excessive need to impress people which can sometimes lead to harmful behaviors.

The disorder is believed to affect between 0.5% and 5% of the population with 50%-75% of people with NPD being men. The DSM 5 lists nine symptoms that are used to identify the disorder, these include a grandiose sense of self importance, a need for admiration, and frequent envy among other things.

Nick Cannon on coming to terms with his diagnosis

The word “narcissist” is often thrown around as an insult with negative connotations conjuring an image of someone who is self-centered but that isn’t the case. Cannon spoke in more depth on how he has since come to terms with his diagnosis and how he is using it as a tool to better himself.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way.”

The comedian first spoke about his diagnosis earlier in November on his Counsel Culture podcast where he claimed he displayed almost all the markers for NPD. Since then Nick has gone on to fully research the condition and is hoping to heal while still setting an example for others.

