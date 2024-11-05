‘I need someone who shares my values’: ‘The View’ co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin unpacks her shocking 2024 presidential vote

Election Day is finally here, but that doesn’t mean the build-up of stress will evaporate anytime soon. Americans have a painful few days ahead as the ballot count trickles in, but the hard part is over. Now that the voting is almost done, the somehow taboo practice of sharing who you support has lifted and more and more people are feeling empowered to let their opinions fly.

Recommended Videos

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has never been shy about voicing her feelings. A former communication aide to then-President Donald Trump, she’s been incredibly vocal about her disapproval of the Trump campaign. On Nov. 5, she laid her truth bare and encouraged other women to vote for a “kind and decent person who will bring this country together.”

"For the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat."@AlyssaFarah Griffin on her decision to vote for Kamala Harris: "I think the best thing for the future of the country and the future of the Republican Party is that Donald Trump will lose and Kamala Harris is elected." pic.twitter.com/NZR5FxYQmq — The View (@TheView) November 5, 2024

In a clip that quickly took X by storm, Griffin, a lifelong Republican and former aide to Trump during his first presidency, revealed her position. In an anecdote about serving as his aide during the 2020 election night, Griffin said that as the numbers trickled in, she felt 45 “deserved to lose” because he “hadn’t fought to win.”

“I thought the next four years would be the Republican party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in,” she said, “it didn’t do that.”

“So, this weekend,” she continued, “For the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat.” The audience lavished her with raucous cheers, and her peers were clearly delighted. Though Griffin has thrown her weight behind the former prosecutor, she “voted down-ballot Republicans,” and considers her vote “on loan” to Harris.

Even if Griffin doesn’t fully agree with Harris’ policies, she can see the bigger picture. Donald Trump has been a divisive figure in the country. A convicted felon, with a history of sexual assault, he never should have made it this far. And that’s not even touching on the insurrection, his fraternization with Russian president Vladimir Putin, or his alleged relationship with known child sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

And with that much baggage, Americans must ask, “Is this man good for America’s future?” Griffin doesn’t think so. She told the audience she worries, “about the direction Donald Trump will take this country.” She saw his antic firsthand, behind the curtain.

“I’m a Christian, I’m an American, and I’m a Republican — in that order — and I need someone that shares my values.” Right now, there doesn’t appear to be a Republican who cares about the issues that have had the majority of women wringing their hands.

Polls have shown that this election has come down to a gender split. As women flock to the polls to protect their futures, and those of their daughters and granddaughters, we know we aren’t alone in voting for our freedoms. Many men have come out to support Harris, but more still favor a Trump presidency. And Trump has made no secret of his disdain for the women who don’t supplicate themselves before him.

A Marist poll from Tuesday morning showed that the gap had narrowed, but numbers show more men still support Trump over Harris. This election may have come down to some powerful single issues, but in the end, all of us vote for what we believe in most, and Griffin was right on the money when she said her vote for Harris was “about a brighter future.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy