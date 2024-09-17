‘He needs to make her an enemy’: ‘The View’ co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin unpacks Donald Trump’s ferocious ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’ message

Donald Trump is seemingly still spiraling following both his lackluster debate performance, and Taylor Swift’s endorsement of his opponent, Kamala Harris.

The spiral has so far come to include a raging post on X in which the former president declared he “HATE[S] TAYLOR SWIFT”, another comment that she will “pay the price” for her stance against him, and a even message from his running mate, JD Vance, about the supposed unimportance of an endorsement from the world’s biggest pop star.

Trump’s reaction to Swift’s support of Harris was ferocious enough to launch MAGA supporters on a steadfast tirade against the “Bad Blood” singer, and even came to involve a creepy comment made by the Republican candidate’s best buddy and fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

While it doesn’t seem like the dust will settle on this whole Trump/Swift debacle anytime soon (it seems pretty one-sided, in any case), one pundit is weighing in on all the hullabaloo and suggesting where Trump’s rage might be coming from in the first place. Taking to X to discuss the topic, The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin opined on what she called “the psychology of the Trump/Taylor Swift rage.”

Griffin, who was both Trump’s White House Director of Strategic Communications and his assistant in 2020, said her former boss feels the need “to make [Swift] an enemy that his people will vilify.” The TV personality added that a “normal well-adjusted adult” would not resort to such tactics, but would rather be “disappointed they didn’t get the endorsement & move on.”

The psychology of the Trump/Taylor Swift rage: it’s simple. A normal well-adjusted adult wd be disappointed they didn’t get the endorsement & move on. Trump is incapable. She “rejected” him, so he needs to make her an enemy that his people will vilify. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) September 15, 2024

In a follow-up post, Griffin went on to claim that the “only way [Trump will] *feel* better about not getting the endorsement is if he can turn Taylor into an enemy of MAGA.” That is a manoeuvre that appears to have worked, with Swift enduring an onslaught of backlash from Trump supporters following her endorsement of Harris, including one case where a former fan burned the singer’s records as a sign of protest.

Griffin concluded the post by writing that she has “seen the playback” of Trump’s rage against Swift “many times before,” and his anger certainly recalls that which he has levelled against the likes of Stormy Daniels, Megyn Kelly and E Jean Carroll, among others.

Swift has yet to comment on Trump’s post-endorsement behavior against her, since she’s probably too busy breaking records at the VMAs.

It’s honestly quite sick. Seen the playback many times before. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) September 15, 2024

It marks the most recent instance of Griffin sharing her thoughts about Swift’s involvement in the presidential race, with the co-host suggesting last month that the Harris campaign announce her endorsement during the Democratic National Convention.

🎶 You are somebody that I don't know

But you're taking shots at me like it's Patrón

And I'm just like ‘Damn, it's 10:40 a.m.’

Say it in the street, that's a knock-out

But you say it in a Tweet, that's a cop-out

And I'm just like, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/hMZ77B2N2m — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) September 15, 2024

Elsewhere, Griffin has commended Harris for her masterful baiting of Trump during the debate, criticized Trump’s interview with Musk, and denounced Trump’s rehiring of controversial former senior advisor Corey Lewandowski. It adds to what has been a tumultuous few weeks for Trump, following a debate performance that drew backlash and a second reported assassination attempt on his life while golfing in Florida.

