I need you to stop what you’re doing and understand that Taylor Swift just released a Valentine’s Day cardigan

Did you really think Taylor Swift was going to go silent now that The Eras Tour is over? Swift is always on the grind, because she isn’t just an entertainer, she’s also a businesswoman. With re-releases here and surprise drops there, the Swifties just might be the most well-fed fandom of all time. Beyond the music, Taylor’s also been enjoying a very high-profile romance with Travis Kelce. That’s why it’s no surprise that T-Swift has something special planned for her fans this Valentine’s.

A special V-Day gift for all the lovers out there

The secret to being someone’s lover forever and ever? Surprise them with a #LoverCardigan! 💘

Available for 72 hours or while supplies last at https://t.co/ZSGtuHT89J. pic.twitter.com/A9QlCIDpo0 — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) January 23, 2025

If there’s one thing Swifties love about their queen, it’s the Easter eggs and guessing games she implements into all her marketing. The last few years have been especially fun, thanks to her re-recording her albums, ensuring that there’s at least one new project from her every year. That’s why the possibility of a brand new album always has Swifties on edge, especially since they’re yet to get an announcement for a release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or her debut album. As such, whenever a new Taylor teaser comes out, there’s some misunderstanding among the Swifties.

It all started when Swift’s marketing team, Swift Nation, cryptically tweeted, “Help, we need a Valentine’s Day gift for our lover.” Fans immediately started speculating that this could be the announcement for another special variant of her Lover album. Earlier this month, she re-issued the heart-shaped Lover (Live from Paris) vinyl that fans immediately snagged.

While the news wasn’t a new variant, Swift released a limited edition cardigan inspired by Lover that fans can cop ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to the announcement, the cardigan will be available for 72 hours on Swift’s website and is the official cardigan of the album. Just like the friendship bracelets and the number 13, cardigans have a special place in the Taylor Swift fandom, and she has released cardigans inspired by other albums in the past.

According to her website, fans can look forward to the white chunky knit, pink striped cardigan featuring a Taylor Swift embroidered patch. Other details like the heart-shaped embroidery and buttons complete the Lover aesthetic. While Taylor isn’t planning on re-recording Lover, as that album was recorded under her new record deal with Universal Music Group, fans are pleased that she’s continued to show the album so much love years after its release.

Taylor Swift’s Lover era continues

Taylor Swift had her heart on her sleeve long before Lover was released in 2019. Swift’s dating life has always been a topic of conversation, for better or for worse, but that has never stopped the “Cardigan” singer from being a lover girl. Her relationships have always been very public, whether due to paparazzi interference or her own song lyrics, but there’s something different about her current beau Travis Kelce.

While her NFL game outfits haven’t featured a lot of her signature cardigans, she’s made sure to turn up in the Chiefs colors, sometimes even wearing Kelce’s jersey number and other Chiefs merch. Their relationship is straight out of a cheesy teen rom-com, as Swift herself narrates in the song, “So High School.” Evidently, Swift’s loving her real-life Lover era.

