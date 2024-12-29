‘So far gone’: Taylor Swift only has eyes for Travis Kelce on NYC night-out, though she’s the one stopping traffic with leggy display

It’s truly a blessing to the modeling community that Taylor Swift decided to pour her inexhaustible well of talent into the music industry, or otherwise, she would’ve hogged the spotlight on every occasion imaginable. Heck, she’s already doing it now, because though The Eras Tour has officially come to a close, people simply can’t get enough of Miss Americana and her current beau and ride-or-die, Travis Kelce.

Recommended Videos

At this point, is there even any doubt that Taylor is the greatest superstar on the planet? After taking a bow on The Eras Tour’s 149th and final show in Vancouver, Taylor decided to spend the day before her birthday visiting a children’s hospital in Kansas City, proving to everyone that, as the kids these days say, we made the right person famous. Then, it became apparent that carrying the music industry on her shoulders wasn’t enough for Taylor, as she couldn’t ignore her prowess as a fashion icon, too.

New York is a magical place during the festive season, but one sight makes the city that never sleeps even more bejeweled than Santa’s glittering red sleigh; that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walking out of their apartment and demonstrating that they never go out of style. Whenever the two walk into a room, they can make the whole place shimmer, whether they’re attending a game or out on a date.

I mean, just check out their recent outing on Dec. 27, walking hand in hand, with Taylor looking even more smitten than usual. As one user said, “she’s so far gone” and that the next studio album is going to be so magical.

She’s so far gone. TS12 gonna be magical pic.twitter.com/8jKajUichy — kristen⸆⸉ 🫶🏼 (@perfectlyfine89) December 28, 2024

“An album based on the man who is nothing but happiness, fun, and magic.” Yes, sign me up, please.

An album based on the man who is nothing but happiness fun and magic — Janessa Bull (@BullJaness80196) December 28, 2024

When you have that look on your face, you’re ready to take the next step. And the next. And the next. Is TS12 going to be a wedding album?

I know those looks, that’s why I have so many kids. — Elder Swiftie (Autism’s Version) (@ElderSwifty13) December 28, 2024

Now, without missing a beat and giving fans some chance to recover, Taylor and Travis came out last night and commanded attention with their stunning ensemble. Travis was embodying every Swiftie’s secret Santa while Taylor — as she’s wont to do — opted to put on a masterclass in leggy elegance.

📸 | Taylor and Travis out in New York pic.twitter.com/JRTrGYL8CQ — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 29, 2024

imagine only being born once and coming out like THIS pic.twitter.com/9GDPZTxlML — best of swift ❁ (@besttofswift) December 29, 2024

Capturing what we’re all feeling looking at these new photos, this is what one user had to say about Taylor’s impeccable style.

She is really hot.🥰🥰🥰🥰

That outfit and colour combination of red and black. 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 — Anirudh Goel (@anigoel23) December 29, 2024

Then again, folks have come to expect nothing less from the T-Swizzle’s runway-ready stilts. Remember that old story about Taylor insuring her legs for a whopping $40 million, which she jokingly referenced in 2015 after her cat Meredith left a scratch on them? 10 years on, the musician still recognizes that this style is a show-stopper, and woe betide anyone who dares imitate it.

According to Swifties, Taylor’s bag reminds them of the “silver noodle dress” from The Eras Tour.

her bag is giving silver noodle dress😭 pic.twitter.com/3nVoE1vUUR — chloe ☆ (@chlosuree) December 29, 2024

What better way to cap off your year than by staring at Taylor’s face card?

taylor swifts face card >>> pic.twitter.com/sbaFblX0Vc — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) December 29, 2024

And this was just the latest episode of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce serving fashion and style on a silver platter for the world to behold. Now that the former is certifiably the most awarded and successful female musician in history, I can’t wait to see what she’ll do next in 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy