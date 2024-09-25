I really hope this disturbing rumor about Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega isn’t true, because I’d hate to have to serve him a knuckle sandwich

Up until now, Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega have starred in completely different types of movies (and it’s amusing to think about what Wednesday Addams would think about his rom-coms). But they’ve both become super famous in a short period, and might even be co-stars soon. There’s an unsettling rumor going around about the two of them, though… and I’m crossing my fingers that it’s false!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega could appear alongside Powell in a new movie from J.J. Abrams, but it’s not official just yet. According to Life & Style Magazine, an anonymous source said, “she is his dream costar for this project, the first choice all the way.” They added, “They are being paid to have serious chemistry, and Glen thinks Jenna is gorgeous. Of course he would hook up with her in a heartbeat!”

It’s important to note that this is an unconfirmed rumor, and while an anonymous source claimed this is what Powell is thinking, the actor himself hasn’t said anything, or given any indication that he’s ever been inappropriate with his costars.

I would watch Ortega in any film and am happy to see her getting so much traction in Hollywood, and if she gets cast in this film, that would be great. However, the idea that 35-year-old Powell would want to be romantically involved with 21-year-old Ortega is super creepy. The 14-year age gap between the two stars wouldn’t be so disturbing if Ortega was in her 30s, but as it stands, it would be terrible if this rumor was true. While the age difference isn’t as large as the one between Ortega and Johnny Depp, who, horrifically, she was rumored to be dating, it would still be a big deal. 21 isn’t really that far away from being in your late teens, after all.

As Life & Style pointed out, people also commented on Powell and Sydney Sweeney flirting while promoting their rom-com Anyone But You. There was no truth to the rumor that they were in a relationship, though, just like there is zero proof suggesting that the Hit Man actor is interested in the Wednesday and Scream star. Maybe Glen Powell’s just a charming, flirty person.

While meeting cute on a movie set is the way a lot of Hollywood love stories begin, I’m tired of people assuming that stars have to date just becuase they play love interests. Actors are definitely capable of pretending to have feelings for someone and then calling it a day.

It’s even more frustrating to see so many rumors about Ortega’s romantic life, considering what she has said on the subject. She told Vanity Fair, “I don’t plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that’s mine.” She wants fans to appreciate the characters that actors play, not focus on tabloid stories or chatter about their non-acting lives. Even if we did know who the star was dating, I would say her talent could never be ignored, and she’ll always perfectly embody thick-skinned characters like Wednesday Addams and Tara Carpenter. But I totally get what she means.

Ortega’s comments suggest a return to the old days when audiences knew nothing about stars except for their performances, and their current project. While some would love that, others like having access to their fave celebs via social media. I’m happy to hear anything about Ortega that she decides to share. And if she wants fans to pay the most attention to her fictional characters, I’m cool with that, too.

