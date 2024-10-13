‘I think she deserves it’: ‘Pretentious’ Meghan Markle airs secret King Charles wanted to bury, makes it the ‘most pathetic thing’ she has ever said

There is a lot Meghan Markle has revealed in the times that has lapsed since she and Prince Harry left the palace and its rules behind. Most of these revelations have either joined her husband’s narration of the injustice they face or, in some specific cases, served to paint the monarch in an even worse light. But maybe, just maybe, Meghan went a little too far in sharing the truth.

This comes in the wake of Meghan and Harry attending events separately and unknowingly (or maybe knowingly) stoking the fire under the rumors that their marriage is on the fence and they are not living together. Anyway, following this new pattern, the Suits star recently visited the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and shared her experiences of being bullied with the teenagers present. Now, voluntarily opening up about the most traumatic experiences of her life is commendable, especially since it includes the years when she battled severe depression within the palace walls and was denied professional care as it would supposedly be detrimental to the image and reputation of the Royal Family and King Charles.

So, what has ruffled feathers this time? Not Meghan’s heartfelt admission, but the claim that she is “one of the most bullied people in the world.” That does sound a little tone deaf as, pointed out royal journalist Benjamin Butterworth, even though the Duchess of Sussex has faced extreme criticism and backlash from the second Harry announced they were together, there’s something “really off about going and talking to young girls, going and talking to young people and saying, ‘pity me.’”

“You live a life of luxury unimaginable to 99.99 per cent of people on the planet, you should be telling those young people what they can achieve, not what they can fear.”

As per a rather infuriated royal editor Chloe Dobbs, this is just the “most pathetic thing that has come out of [Meghan’s] mouth” as her claim seemingly disregards the badly traumatized kids out there who are beaten by parents and bullied by mean kids every day, repeatedly.

“I mean, how pretentious are you, Meghan Markle?”

But as far as former BBC presenter Liz Kershaw is concerned, Meghan doesn’t even hold the right to say that she was ever bullied as she “deserves” every negative criticism she received after joining the royal family.

The British media’s bullying of Meghan Markle on a global platform has been extremely disturbing, knowing that William, #KateMiddleton, Charles & Camilla engineered it. Now we’re seeing people rebuking it, it’s long overdue. #MeghanMarkIe #DuchessMeghan #DuchessOfSussex #Meghan pic.twitter.com/GGiQX65rE0 — Carmella (@Sussex5525) October 13, 2024

Meghan has spoken many times about the paparazzi focus that drove her to depression and compromised her mental health in the years she lived in the palace. It was one of the big reasons that pushed Harry to leave his home and family behind as they refused to raise even a finger to end her suffering or defend Meghan against the paparazzi smear campaign. And if the Duke’s account of what went down behind the elite gates of the palace is to be believed, the blatant disrespect from his family only added to the torture.

Does that make her “one of the most bullied people in the world?” No comments on that, but the rather public bullying she faces has indeed been relentless in its pursuit, as even after she left the royals behind, she is still somehow the media’s favorite scapegoat when something wrong happens over there.

