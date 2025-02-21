‘I thought I was deserving’: Angela Bassett won’t apologize for not applauding Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar win

Every year it feels like there’s at least one actor, or film, director, or composer, who misses out on their much-deserved Oscar win. Back in 2023, Hollywood legend Angela Bassett was unable to hide her disappointment after losing out on the Best Supporting Actress award to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Angela Bassett is deserving of an Oscar

Bassett’s reaction quickly went viral and the actress has since spoken about the moment the camera panned to show her visibly disappointed reaction to Curtis’ win. In an interview with Oprah she claimed she was “gobsmacked.” More recently she told townandcountrymag.com that she felt it was “Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving.”

Two years on and the actress is still standing by her belief that she deserved that award. Honestly? Good for her. The 66-year-old went on to say that she loved applauding others, but felt like she had put in the work in this case.

“I love applauding people. But in that moment… No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”

Unfortunately that’s the nature of show business. There are winners and losers and sometimes talent isn’t always recognized where it should be. Bassett, nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was up against a group of great supporting actresses but ultimately Curtis took it home for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While the latter may arguably be a more Oscar-worthy film (depending on who you ask), many think that Bassett’s performance in Black Panther was more deserving of the award and many were just as disappointed as the actor herself when she didn’t win. Fans voiced their displeasure with the decision and even some of Bassett’s fellow actors came out in support of her.

That’s not to say that Curtis doesn’t deserve an Oscar, but for that role in particular? Just no. It feels like a slap in the face to Bassett who many agreed was the better Supporting Actress that year. And she had a point when she said that she was “allowed to be disappointed” — she’s human after all.

“I thought I handled it very well, also,” she told Oprah. “And that was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human.”

Angela Bassett did get her Oscar eventually

While the Academy might not have shown any love for her back in 2023, the actress did finally get some recognition for all she has contributed to the arts over the span of her career. In 2024 she was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Governor’s Awards which aims to reward actors who have been overlooked at previous ceremonies.

