‘I was wrong, I can love Ryan Reynolds more’: Good luck, Bobo, because Deadpool himself is donating a ton of cash to get you canned

There’s plenty of cause to debate Deadpool’s status as a hero in Marvel comics, but there’s no denying the heroic qualities he’s got on full display as the 2024 election comes crashing down.

Ryan Reynolds, the man who brings our boy Wade to brilliant life across three Deadpool movies so far, is certainly donning his hero badge today, as he works to oust among the most useless politicians this country has ever seen. The 48-year-old icon has reportedly been putting his money exactly where his mouth is, and from the Merc with a Mouth, that means a lot.

Reynolds, who has citizenship in both the U.S. and his native Canada, isn’t overly political, but he’s been quietly asserting his civic rights for months. A fresh report claims the Marvel staple has been donating “heavily” to the campaign funds of various Colorado Democrats in hopes of ending Lauren Boebert‘s political career for good.

That hopeful reality can’t come quick enough. Boebert is by no means the worst person on the right side of the political aisle, but she’s easily among the most infuriating members of Trump’s camp. Her uselessness is only surpassed by her award-winning obnoxiousness, but she’s facing a truly grim battle at the polls this year. Even her carpetbagging likely won’t be enough to keep Boebert in office for another term, and at least some of the credit may go to Reynolds.

Boebert switched districts for the 2024 election in hopes of holding onto a seat in Congress, but it seems she boasts an impressive power, on par with King Midas’ gold touch. Anything Boebert touches has a tendency to turn blue, a trend that may repeat this week with Colorado’s fourth congressional district.

The news that Reynolds has been fighting the good fight without patting himself on the back sent fans into a frenzy, as they realized that, against all odds, it is actually possible to love Ryan Reynolds more today than we did yesterday.

Very few people — apart from Martha Stewart and Hugh Jackman — needed yet another reason to heap love on Reynolds, but they’ve found one anyway. The Deadpool star is now on the receiving end of rampant praise from fans and voters, as they laud him for putting in the work to boot “ignorant, hateful turd” Boebert from the House of Representatives.

Reynolds joins a bulky number of celebrities backing the Harris/Walz campaign, but he’s not joining the candidates at rallies or cameoing in their ads. Instead, he’s putting all that wealth he’s accumulated over the years to good use, and quietly pushing to see an embarrassing smear on American democracy disappear — for good, hopefully.

Boebert was never even close to qualified for the position she currently holds, and how she hung onto the seat for this long will forever be a mystery to the world. Colorado — my home turf — can go either way in a typical election, but its status as a gorgeous escape for many has too often pulled it to the right. Far too many of the state’s homes have been bought up by wealthy douche-nozzels from other states, and it is almost certainly those doorknobs that allowed a brick like Boebert to take office.

Those same lunatics would like to force feed the state another Boebert term, but Colorado voters — and superhero Reynolds — are doing everything in their power to block that possibility.

